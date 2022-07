Laramie Police have posted an article on a missing 39-year-old Laramie man, Christopher Dale Mauk on their Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting your help in locating a missing person. Christopher D. Mauk was last seen in Laramie on Saturday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of McCue Street. He is 39 years old, 6'2", 125lbs, red hair, hazel eyes, and missing his left leg above the knee. If you have seen him or know he is okay, please call dispatch at 307-721-2526 reference case number 22-10768. Thank you in advance.”

2 DAYS AGO