Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Brazil's sugarcane crushing down 7.9% in late June, below estimates

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

(Adds comments from Unica director regarding agricultural yields) July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing came in below market expectations late in June, data from industry group Unica showed on Tuesday, with sugar output falling from last year as mills kept betting on ethanol and yields remained under...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. soy demand seen falling after price jump

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. soybeans is falling as bumper crops in South America eat into U.S. export prospects, the U.S. government said on Tuesday. The large harvests in Brazil and Argentina also will cause U.S. processors to cut back on their expected pace of soy crushing as overseas buyers look for alternative suppliers to meet their soymeal needs, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China June soybean imports drop 23% on year to 8.25 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed on Wednesday. Soybean prices have surged this year after bad weather hurt production and exports in Brazil, China's top...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil says corn exports to China only possible from 2023 -paper

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn may only be shipped to China next year because of demands made by Beijing regarding trade protocols being put in place, an agriculture ministry official was quoted as saying in Valor Economico newspaper on Thursday. Jose Guilherme Leal, agriculture defense secretary at...
AGRICULTURE
#Sugar Cane#Cane Sugar#Ethanol
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Losses deepen after USDA raises supply outlook, trims some demand

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures extended losses on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) boosted key crop supply forecasts and scaled back some demand expectations in a monthly report. The agency's supply-and-demand data heaped further pressure on grain values already weighed down by...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Copper prices, seen as economic barometer for centuries, give recession warning

Economists look at the price of copper as an indicator that the economy is at risk of recession, and it is flashing red. While not as commonly talked about as other economic metrics, such as the unemployment rate or yield curves, copper has proven over centuries to be a procyclical commodity, which means that when its price goes up, so typically goes the economy. But when its price starts to fall, it could mean the economy is heading in the same direction.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Strategie Grains cuts all EU grain crop estimates

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday cut all its forecasts for this year's grain crops in the European Union, as it fine-tuned wheat and barley estimates as harvest progresses in the bloc and pointing to dry weather threatening maize fields. The EU wheat crop was expected...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses to one-week lows; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures slid for a second session on Wednesday to a one-week low, as a U.S. government forecast of lower demand and higher production weighed on prices. Wheat lost more ground on hopes of resumption in exports from war-torn Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
AGRICULTURE
Country
Brazil
Agriculture Online

Soybean futures rise on bargain buying, soyoil hits 6-1/2 month low

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, with traders noting a mild round of bargain buying after prices sank 4.4% on Tuesday following a U.S. Agriculture Department report that cut the demand outlook for the oilseed. * Soymeal futures also were strong, with tight supplies in the cash market underpinning prices. * But soyoil weakened. The most-active contract sinking to its lowest on a continuous basis since Dec. 30. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 13-1/2 cents to $13.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures dropped 1.21 cents to 56.71 cents per lb. * CBOT December soymeal futures gained $12.80 to $402.50 a ton. The contract rose above its 20-day, 30-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans in the week ended July 7 were in a range from -100,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 80,054 tonnes the prior week. * Soyoil export sales were expected between zero and 20,000 tonnes and soymeal export sales between 50,000 and 350,000 tonnes. That compares with week-ago figures of -12,000 tonnes and 179,242 tonnes, respectively. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

NOPA June U.S. soybean crush seen at 164.484 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - The June U.S. soybean crush likely slowed to the lowest level in nine months as processors idled some of their facilities for seasonal maintenance, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Friday. NOPA members, which handle about 95%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. boosts corn harvest view due to increased acreage

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government raised its forecast for domestic corn production on Tuesday after factoring in the acreage outlook it gave in June that showed farmers seeded more of the grain than they had planned in March. The U.S. Agriculture Department also cut its forecast for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans gain for fifth session ahead of USDA reports

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean prices rose for a fifth session on Tuesday on forecasts for hot, dry conditions across the Midwest farm belt and positioning ahead of monthly supply-and-demand reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat prices rose after closing sharply lower on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rallies on U.S. weather concerns; soybeans, wheat also rise

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose 2.9% on Wednesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the U.S. Midwest could cut into harvest yields, traders said. Wheat and soybean futures also were strong, rebounding from sharp declines after the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets collapse today | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The grain markets collapsed on sharply lower vegetable oil prices and massive fund liquidation in the stock, energy, and grain markets. July corn closed 18 cents lower at $7.36. December corn closed down 29 cents at $5.78. July soybean futures closed down 51 cents at $15.75, while the November contract closed 79 cents lower. Wheat futures closed 37 to 52 cents lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to July 8, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Weekly U.S. wheat sales hit two-year high as price break sparks demand

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled more than 1 million tonnes, U.S. government data showed on Thursday, representing the biggest weekly tally since March 2020 as prices tumbled enough to attract interest from global buyers. The bookings occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on profit-taking; hogs fall on technical setback

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit-taking after three straight days of gains, traders said. Signs of weakness in the cash market also weighed on cattle futures. The front-month feeder cattle contract was setting back from its highest since...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 12-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: CBOT July corn and soy futures contracts expire on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Higher on a technical bounce after a two-session slide, as market consolidates just above multi-month lows set last week. Traders are monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. Pressure from the ongoing Northern Hemisphere winter wheat harvest hangs over the market. * Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday, CNN Turk said, starting talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 4 cents at $8.18-1/4 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 3-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/2, while MGEX September spring wheat was last down 1/2 cent at $9.18-1/4. CORN - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures seen consolidating in early moves, one day after the most-active December contract plunged nearly 7% on a slide in crude oil futures and bearish data in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand report. * Traders monitoring talks to resume sea exports of grain from war-torn Ukraine. * CBOT September corn futures last traded unchanged at $5.94 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last down 1-1/2 cents at $5.85. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 16 cents per bushel * Soybeans head lower for a second session, pressured by declines in global vegetable oil markets and follow-through selling after the CBOT November contract fell 4.4% on Tuesday. * China's June soybean imports fell 23% from a year earlier, to 8.25 million tonnes, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed. * Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more than 8%, weighed by weak July exports and as fears of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China sparked a selloff in rival Dalian oils. * CBOT August soybeans last traded down 12-1/4 cents at $14.56 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last down 15-3/4 cents at $13.27-1/4. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French 2022/23 wheat exports seen at 3-year high after brisk start

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French soft wheat exports outside the European Union are expected to reach a three-year high in 2022/23 after a strong start to the season, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. In first projections for the season that began this month, the office forecast shipments of...
AGRICULTURE

