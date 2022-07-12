Gas Odor Being Investigated

Nows the time to put in your application for the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. The Civil Service Exam for the Academy will be on September 10,. Amarillo Police will also be holding a recruitment event on July 16th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with officers present to answer questions.
The first water themed mural has been completed on the City of Amarillo Facilities building located at 8th Avenue and Johnson Street by local nonprofit, Blank Spaces. The project was led by the Officials with the Texas Runs on Water organization, along with the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District, Blank Spaces as well as the city of Amarillo.
Texas Runs on Water is a statewide campaign emphasizing the need for water conservation and preservation for a state that has been drying up more and more over the years. But with a campaign like this, not many would expect a display like the one unveiled on Thursday. Early Thursday...
Amarillo’s Salvation Army has recently been struck by thieves and now needs your help. They’re looking for help to repair their recently recovered box truck. The truck was recovered in a vacant lot, with damage done to the ignition, radio and other interior damage. Damage was also done...
The City of Amarillo Facilities Building is featuring a new mural showing off the areas agricultural history and water conservation. The mural is a coordination between Texas Runs On Water, The Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District, the city and Blank Spaces. The new mural is right next to the Hodgetown Stadium,...
The former chief of the Lefors Volunteer Fire Department 42-year-old Jason Sy Brown has been arrested and charged with theft. He’s accused of stealing between 150 to 300-thousand dollars from the department and was indicted on July 6th on the charges. Brown is alleged to have stolen the money from the department and used his position to do so.
White truck driven by the shooting suspect // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Police Department. The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Pittsburgh Street over the weekend on July 9th. At 2:33 am officers were called to the scene where they were...
Detectives with the Amarillo Police department are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an invasive visual recording case. The suspect is a white male in his 20s with blonde hair. He was possibly seen trying to take a video of a juvenile in a Walmart changing room. When...
One of Amarillo’s oldest parks will be getting a makeover very soon. During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, the council agreed by a unanimous vote to proceed with renovations for Thompson Memorial Park, located at 2401 Dumas Dr. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, moving with renovations for...
Eliosbeth Rojas is looking at court charges of mail theft from Amarillo National Bank customers. The bank had reported several customers had reported mail thefts earlier this year and Amarillo National had contacted the postal inspector. Subpoenas showed that checks were being intercepted in the mail stream, altered, mobile deposited...
Adam Banbury of Amarillo has pleaded guilty to killing two people and seriously injuring four more in a 2018 auto wreck on East I-40. Banbury pled guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault. The Judge sentenced him to twelve years in prison on each...
Friends of Fogelberg is returning for its 12th year on September 9th at the Globe-News Center. Its hosted by Doppler Dave Oliver and will feature a night of sixties hits. Friends of Fogelberg is a tribute concert put together after musician Dan Fogelberg died in 2007 from prostate cancer, to bring awareness for prostate cancer, and to raise funds for the fight against it.
Comments / 0