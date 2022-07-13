ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC deputies identify couple in possible murder-suicide after finding bodies in car

By Tammy Grubb
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago
Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday in a car just south of Hillsborough’s town limits.

Deputies were sent to Rippy Lane to investigate after 911 operators received a call at 9:17 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Rippy Lane is a short, residential street that lies in the shadow of Interstate 40, just west of the intersection of Waterstone Drive and Old N.C. 86 near UNC Hospitals. Officials said deputies found two people dead in a car when they arrived at the scene.

The couple was identified as William K. Flinn, 77, and his wife Lisa N. Flinn, 71, both of Orange Grove Road. William Flinn, in an audio file released Wednesday, told the 911 operator that he shot his wife as an act of “euthanasia.”

“I shot my wife. She’s very ill, and I’m going to shoot myself,” he told the 911 operator before the call was disconnected.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said anyone with information about this case can call Investigator Sgt. Dylan Hendricks at 919-245-2951.

“This is a tragic situation, as is any loss of life,” Blackwood said in a news release. “We feel great sadness for the family members of Mr. and Mrs. Flinn. We hope community members will allow them privacy as they process their loss.”

#Suicide#Murder#911#Violent Crime#Hillsborough#Waterstone Drive#Unc Hospitals
