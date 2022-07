The free meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Brentwood Library's Brentwood Room, and attendees can register online here. Earl will give an overview of the various kinds of books to borrow, as well as non-book items such as paintings, hotspot devices, music, and the wide range of services and programs that the library offers. According to a news release, Earl joined the City of Brentwood in 2010, after serving seven years as the Main Library Administrator for the downtown branch of Nashville Public Library.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO