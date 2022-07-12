Bean’s Cafe Carries Out Mission to Help Homeless

Alaska has always been an expensive travel destination, but prices of lodging and cars haven’t been this high in memory. Last week, a room at the Silverbow Inn in Juneau was going for more than $550 for the three-night required minimum, plus tax. It was the only hotel in the Capital City with any room available midweek, and if you wanted it, you’d pay the $550, even if you were staying one night.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 6 HOURS AGO