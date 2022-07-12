ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing Phone 1 hands-on impressions: The gift of Glyph?

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hottest prospect in the Android smartphone world since the Essential PH-1 is finally here. This is the Nothing Phone 1. The hype train ushering in the second product from London-based startup Nothing is ending its journey with a little more baggage than its first. The Ear 1 were quality earbuds...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 15 release date, price, features, and news

The iPhone 15 might still be far out in the future, but with Apple preparing for big changes, we are already seeing substantial leaks and rumors about the 15 series. So what will be new in the iPhone 15 and when is it coming? Well, the timing is the same as always! The iPhone 15 family is due in the fall of 2023, and we expect to see four models, very similar in look and feel to the previous generation, but with some important changes on the inside.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock Your Samsung Phone Without Opening the Lock Screen

Most Samsung phones released today come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as a means to unlock them. While the cheaper ones get the optical scanner, the flagships get the more premium ultrasonic scanner. But what remains common among the two is that both require you to first open your Lock screen to be able to scan your finger.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Phone Arena

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22 and S22+ are on sale at hefty Prime Day discounts

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why the Galaxy S22 Ultra is in the limelight right now at a huge Prime Day discount of up to $420, but if you're okay with saving a little less dough and settling for slightly humbler specifications, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 and S22+ are definitely worth taking into consideration as well at the time of this writing.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Verizon announces Welcome Unlimited, its cheapest unlimited plan

If you just want one line, though, there are much cheaper options out there still. Welcome Unlimited is Verizon’s newest plan — and its cheapest unlimited offering. It’s a bare-bones program with unlimited talk, text, and data, but no other perks. For it to make financial sense...
ECONOMY
Android Authority

iPhone overheating: why it happens, and what to do about it

If you can fry an egg on it, it's time to do something about it. It’s normal for phones and other electrical devices to get hot. After all, when you pass electricity through it, physics dictates that the item will get hotter. But there’s a big difference between hot and REALLY HOT. If you pick up your iPhone and you end up burning your hands, then you will know you have a big problem on your hands. Before the thing explodes in your face, you need to look into why your iPhone is overheating and what to do about it. That’s why we’re here.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The top 5 headphones and earbuds deals you can't miss on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is winding down. However, you still have time to take advantage of some great deals. There are a lot to wade through, though, which is why we’re here to help you out. Right now, we’re going to give you the best earbuds and headphones Prime Day 2022 deals you can get.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The top 5 Prime Day smartphone deals worth checking out

Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are all offering great smartphone deals. Prime Day is here again, and there are loads of deals covering a variety of categories. From tablets and PCs to TVs and audio, there’s no shortage of deals to go around. However, smartphones are our bread and butter,...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🤔 Nothing lives up to the hype?

The Nothing Phone 1 has officially been announced, the best Prime Day deals, and more tech news today!. 🎧 Happy hump day! I’m delighted to report that as of last night the iconic Lofi Girl is back to streaming lofi hip hop radio beats, 24 hours a day. All is well.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Nothing Phone 1 gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Nothing Phone 1 and now we get to have a look at the device in a new unboxing video. The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the design of the new Nothing Phone and also some of the handsets features.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Tracfone’s Prime Day sale offers discounts on Apple iPhone, Nokia and Motorola phones

Prepaid smartphones don’t get highlighted too often during major sale events such as Amazon Prime Day, so they typically remain under the radar if you don’t know where to look. This year, just like every other year, Amazon included a few prepaid carriers in the Prime Day sale event, so if you’re in the market for a cheap prepaid smartphone, you can now buy one 2x cheaper.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Need a Chromebook? You absolutely can't miss these stellar Prime Day deals!

Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Asus...all the biggest brands at rock-bottom prices. Are you taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022? We hope you are because we’ve seen some amazing deals so far. Case in point, we’ve got an amazing roundup of Chromebook Prime Day deals right here!. Whether you...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

$100 off the OnePlus 10 Pro, and more OnePlus Prime Day deals

Get this great unlocked phone at its lowest price to date. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now in its first day, and one of the better smartphone discounts you can check out is the OnePlus 10 Pro. The most recent smartphone from OnePlus is available, unlocked, for just $799.99 on Amazon. That’s a big $100 discount from its usual $899.99 price tag. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership now to get this Prime discount, and the first 30 days are free.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Nothing Phone 1 announced: An interesting mid-ranger at a decent price

Now that the hype is officially over, here's all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 1 was officially launched today. The full specs sheet shows a semi-premium mid-ranger with an interesting design. It starts at £399 (~$475) for the 8/128GB variant. It will not...
