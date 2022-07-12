This Instant Pot air fryer is just $99 in Prime Day deal

I use my air fryer several times a week to make crispy, healthier dishes without much oil. Now, you too can get in on the air frying action with this Prime Day deal.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven is on sale for $99 . While that's not quite its lowest price ever ($89), it's close. You'll save $60 on an air fryer from one of the top brands in small appliances.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

This air fryer oven has six built-in smart programs that air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate, all in one appliance. The ClearCook window and internal light allows you to monitor cooking without opening the basket. View Deal

The Vortex Plus holds up to six quarts, which equates to two pounds of fries or a butterflied four-pound chicken. With the touch of a button, the preset smart programs make it easy to learn how to use an air fryer , whether you want to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate. Try one of these restaurant-quality air fryer recipes .

The appliance heats up in a fraction of the time of a regular oven — making it perfect for cooking on warm summer nights. The Vortex Plus air fryer oven cooks by blowing super heated air around your food, which makes it cook faster and more thoroughly than traditional cooking methods. Your food will emerge tender on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside — all while using 95 percent less oil.

The see-through ClearCook window, in conjunction with an internal light, lets you check on cooking progress without opening the basket.

Like many of the best air fryers in the market, the Vortex Plus is easy to clean — the fry basket and cooking tray can be removed and put in the dishwasher.

