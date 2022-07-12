ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls School Board Considering Armed Security

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School Board is considering armed security guards at all elementary schools for the upcoming year. According to the Twin Falls School District, the board of trustees...

