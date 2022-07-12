ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmys 2022: Complete list of nominations, from ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘Succession’

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

The best of the best in the past year of TV is ready for showtime.

This year’s Emmy nominations hit all the highlights, from “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary” to “Yellowjackets” and “Ted Lasso.”

Here’s the full list of nominations for the 2022 Emmys, which will air on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Drama series

“Yellowjackets”

“Succession”

“Stranger Things”

“Squid Game”

“Severance”

“Ozark”

“Euphoria”

“Better Call Saul”

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, ”Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Colette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Supporting actress in a limited series or anthology

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders In The Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders In The Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Limited or anthology series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

”Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Television movie

“Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

