The Emmys Snubbed Selena Gomez Again And Fans Are Pissed

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmy nominations for the 2021-2022 TV season are here,...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

AOL Corp

Steve Martin and Martin Short Are "Dismayed" by Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders' Emmy Acting Snub

The good news: Only Murders in the Building took home a ton of Emmy nominations, which yay since it's one of the smartest (and definitely the coziest) shows of the year. But while living legends Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations, their co-star Selena Gomez didn't get nominated for Lead Actress (absurd)—and they aren't thrilled about the snub.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Stranger Things,' Chadwick Boseman, Selena Gomez and Dave Chappelle: 2022 Emmy nominations snubs, surprises and head-scratchers

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Stranger Things finished in a virtual tie after their head-to-head competition in the 2022 streaming wars. But when it comes to the Emmys, there's a clear victor — and it ain't Luke Skywalker's future mentor. Obi-Wan Kenobi was completely shut out of this year's Emmy nominations, while the Hawkins Hellfire Club scored 13 nods for the first half of its super-sized fourth season.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Selena Gomez
Selena
Variety

Despite Emmys Snub for Acting, Selena Gomez Still Lands in the History Books for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

We didn’t have to lose Selena to love Selena, but that’s the hand the Emmys dealt. Although Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category, the 29-year-old executive producer is included among the team for outstanding comedy series, alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘This Is Us’ Fans Furious as Show, Mandy Moore, Snubbed by Emmys: “It Just Doesn’t Make Sense”

This Is Us had its series finale back in May, and the show provided fans six seasons worth of an emotional roller coaster ride courtesy of the Pearson family. Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson, gave an especially moving performance during the final season, in which her character battled Alzheimer’s Disease and eventually died. Her performance was so affecting that many fans are infuriated that neither she nor the show received any Emmy nominations today. (The nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series are Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, and Zendaya for Euphoria.)
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mandy Moore Publicly Reacts to 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub

This Is Us star Mandy Moore earned some incredible reviews for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the beloved NBC show's final season. Sadly, it wasn't enough to earn her a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and the show was left out of the Outstanding Drama Series category. Moore responded to the surprising snubs, admitting she wished the show was recognized in its "finest hour."
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

Emmy nominations 2022: How Selena Gomez, 'Squid Game' made history

Tuesday's Emmy Awards nominations were full of firsts. A-list stars including Andrew Garfield (FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven"), Amanda Seyfried (Hulu's "The Dropout") and Oscar Isaac (HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage") earned their first Emmy nods in acting categories, all for limited series. The late Chadwick Boseman, who died...
CELEBRITIES
#Emmys#Emmy Nominations
Complex

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Rock Have Reportedly Been Asked to Host the Emmys

Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson have been approached about hosting the Primetime Emmys in September, Deadline reports. The Emmys would understandably try to gauge Rock’s interest in the gig in wake of the slap seen ‘round the world at the Oscars earlier this year, but he has reportedly declined the offer. The comedian jokingly revealed in April that he would only discuss the incident when he was paid to do so. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Zendaya makes Emmys history (again) as youngest producer nominee

All hail Zendaya, whose 2022 Emmys nominations will be etched in the history books of Hollywood. After an historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, Zendaya has nabbed more record-breaking nominations for her work on HBO's Euphoria. Her turn as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the teen drama earned her a second Outstanding Lead Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category at 25.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
The Independent

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. HBO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Boo Bitch And Only Murders Star Zoe Colletti Is Funny BFF Goals

In Elite Daily's series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. In this piece, Zoe Colletti discusses her role in Boo, Bitch and how it sparked a beautiful friendship with co-star Lana Condor. After being in the...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Jennifer Aniston’s New Project Snubbed From 2022 Emmy Awards

The Morning Show and Friends star Jennifer Aniston was nominated for a 2022 Emmy, but not for what insiders expected. The Emmys can be one of the most frustrating awards shows around. With so many shows across a multitude of stream services and networks, there will always be snubs. Many were surprised when the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees were announced.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Stranger Things Fans Think A Character From The Past Will Return In Season 5

With Stranger Things 4 now fully released, there’s only one more season of the series to wrap everything up. From the original arrival of the Demogorgon to Vecna’s reveal in Season 4, there are more than enough battles to come for one more round of episodes. The final season will also have to tie up loose ends, which is why some viewers think Kali, aka Eight, could be one of those to come back in Stranger Things 5.
TV SERIES
People

Anthony Anderson Jokes About black-ish Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for Kangaroo Jack'

Anthony Anderson had some thoughts after black-ish scored only a few-ish Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The actor, 51, guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and acknowledged that the day was special in Hollywood — even if he and costar Tracee Ellis Ross didn't receive acting nods for the ABC comedy (which also was shut out of the outstanding comedy series category).
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's The Full List Of Emmy Nominees, Plus More Deets About The Awards

Most awards eligibility periods run from January to December, following a regular calendar year. But the Emmys are built different. The television season and eligibility end in May, putting the awards’ red carpet event at the top of the new TV season in September. With so much TV since June 2021, it’s no wonder the 2022 Emmys categories are stacked. Let’s run down everything to know, from the nominees to when the ceremony will air.
ENTERTAINMENT

