FAO Schwarz and Schleich Launch 'Share Your Stories' Photo Contest

Kids are invited to pose with their schleich-brand toys for a chance to win fun prizes

Toys are amazing. They encourage children to learn, play, use their imagination and create wonderful stories. This month, iconic toy store, FAO Schwarz, and popular toy brand, schleich USA, are inviting kids to pose with their schleich-brand toys as part of the new “Share Your Stories” photo contest.

Entrants from across the country can snap a photo of their schleich products in action and upload it to the contest entry site (http://Bit.ly/schleichstories) during the month of July for a chance to win some cool prizes. (In case you're wondering, the schleich brand spells its name with a lowercase “s.”)

An Extra Treat for NYC Kids

There's something special for New York City kids, too. Contest hopefuls in the metro area have the option to attend a live event at FAO Schwarz on Wednesday, July 13, from 11am-2pm, where they will be given everything they need to create their entry photo.

At the event, kids will be invited to step up to the famous FAO Schwarz big piano, where there will be tables filled with lots of toy animals for kids to play with. They can arrange the animals and arrange them into a story as part of a fun photo opp. Photos will then be automatically entered into the contest, along with a chance to be displayed in the schleich section of FAO Schwarz.

Those planning to attend the event should RSVP through a link on the contest entry site.

Share Your Stories Photo Contest: Prizes

Twelve finalists will be selected for public voting in early August. One lucky winner will have their story brought to life by renowned toy photographer, Mitchel Wu, and hung in the schleich concept shop at the FAO Schwarz flagship store. The winner will travel to NYC this fall for the unveiling and also receive a schleich shopping spree.

The photo contest is part of schleich's global campaign to refresh its brand. The 87-year-old global toy company creates adorable and realistic animal figurines ranging from farm animals, including bunnies and pigs, to prehistoric creatures from eras gone by.

“Kids’ stories don’t necessarily have a beginning, middle and end–they just keep going,” Annie Laure Zomermaand, chief commercial officer of schleich North America, said.“In this new phase of the Schleich brand, we want to see and share as many stories as possible from kids who play with our characters and sets. It was only fitting to prominently display one of these stories as part of our rebranded concept shop at FAO Schwarz.”

What You Need To Know About Entering the Share Your Stories Photo Contest

The contest is open to both kids and adults and runs through July 31, 2022. There are two ways to enter:

Stop by FAO Schwarz, located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, on July 13, 11am-2pm to take a photo onsite and enter live.

Upload your photo online.

Complete contest rules are available on the contest entry site. For more information, visit schleich-s.com or follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook.