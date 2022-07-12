5 great Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Prime Day 2022

The rush of finding all the Amazon Prime Day deals is in full sprint mode, with everything from baby toys to dog treats and more up for sale-worthy grabs.

And near the front of the pack are the tech gadgets and goods that can oftentimes be some of the steals of the two-day savings surge—laptops, watches, tablets, even home security systems.

With that in mind, here are five of the best tech deals that we have found so far during our Prime Day deep dive…

Apple Watch Series 7

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone

If you’re a fan of Android Smartphones, then this deal is pretty hard to beat. The S22 Ultra’s Amazon Prime deal knocks off $360 from the original price.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop

Laptops are always a popular item during the Prime Day rush, and so far, this HP deal is the best that we’ve seen (for a PC that is also a solid option, deal or not).

Fire HD 8 tablet

While there are a few deals on tablets, the 2020 8-inch Fire caught our eye as one of the top. It’s the ad-supported option, but that wasn’t enough to deter us from overlooking the 50% off list price.

Blink Outdoor 3 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5

Home security has gained a ton of popularity the past few years, so we made sure to spent some time looking for deals on Amazon. Like the tablets, there were plenty to consider. We gave this three-cam set a nod for the the tech included—and the 60% off!

