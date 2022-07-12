TikTok star recreates Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga runway look with foil

TikTok star Corey O’Brien used pieces of tin foil to recreate Nicole Kidman’s recent silver Balenciaga look.

In a recent video post to his TikTok, O’Brien shared that he recreated some of the looks from Balenciaga’s Couture show in Paris, France, last week.

For his first outfit, he could be seen walking in the tin foil dress and a pair of black gloves, in order to replicate Kidman’s metallic silver gown.

O’Brien told The Independent in an interview how creating Kidman’s dress was a memorable moment for him, as he had worked with the actor before.

“It’s a full circle moment as I posed with Nicole Kidman in W Magazine in 2019,” he explained.

Speaking to Page Six Style, O’Brien divulged how difficult it was to move around in the outfit and film his video, as he was “wrapped up” in foil.

“I wrapped myself up in aluminium foil and prayed for the best. With every step I took, it ripped, so I had to find a way to glide,” he said.

O’Brien also replicated a few more iconics outfits featured at the couture show, including ones that were seen on Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Namic Campbell. He described these recreations as his “own Balenciaga runway show for under $50 dollars in [his] living room”.

In order to make Kardashian’s long black dress, O’Brien told The Independent that he turned to material that he had in his house.

“I made it out of old scraps of fabric that I had already and I super glued them to create the ripple effect,” he said. “I also created the train from the ripped fabric.”

At the Paris-based runway show last week, Lipa wore a bright yellow one-shouldered dress and black full-length gloves. For his replication of the look, O’Brien said that he used a yellow mini-dress from Target, which has a graphic of tweety bird from Looney Tunes on it.

For his final outfit, he made a replica of Campbell’s glossy full-skirt that had a large collar attached to it.

While designing his version of the gown, O’Brien explained to Page Six Style how he made use of trash bags. He cut a hole in a Hefty bag to create a dress collar similar to that of the one on the supermodel.

(Corey O’Brien)

He said his biggest inspiration when making his dresses and TikTok videos was seeing these four celebrities walk the runway together.

“To see all these strong, confident women in the same room wearing these incredible designs made this moment so iconic,” he added. “I knew I had to put my spin on it.”

As of 12 July, O’Brien’s video has more than 26,000 views, with TikTok users in the comments praising his design skills.

“You are SO CREATIVE and the amount of work you put in never ceases to amaze me !! Bravo!,” one wrote.

“Lol the fact that the outfits are so accurate,” another added.

This isn’t O’Brien’s first time recreating an iconic look. In May, he used a $12 Forever 21 dress to replicate the famous Marilyn Monroe dress first worn when she sang to President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday and later worn by Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala.