ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Love Island: Jacques brands Adam Collard 'f****** nothing'

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351I4z_0gcy8sWy00

ITV has confirmed that Love Island contestant Jacques O'Neill has made the decision to leave the villa after branding bombshell Adam Collard "f****** nothing" in Tuesday's (12 July) episode.

A teaser for Tuesday's episode showed the rugby player, who is coupled up with paramedic Paige Thorne , appearing to be irritated by 2018 islander Collard "chatting s*** behind his back."

"Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode", an ITV spokesperson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fans gush in support of Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma in new Instagram video: ‘Get married already’

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship has stolen the hearts of fans, who gushed over a new video posted on the actor’s Instagram account.The Pitch Perfect star announced that she was in a new relationship with a woman on Thursday (9 June) and said that she had been “searching for a Disney Prince” but what she really needed “was a Disney Princess”.Wilson, 42, shared a new video of Agruma pushing her on a golden swing as they both laugh and smile at one another.In the caption, she wrote: “Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK [sic] what we’re doing...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
The Independent

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian describes daughter North pranking her with 'murder scene'Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-countryCamilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

David and Victoria Beckham relax on their island retreat in Croatia

The Beckhams are enjoying a holiday in a luxury complex on Lopud, near Dubrovnik. The football star and his fashionista wife are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary and the birthday of their only daughter, Harper, now 11. Security surrounds the former monastery on the island getaway where they are staying...
WORLD
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via a surrogate.The reality TV star and NBA basketball player – who have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity – already have a four-year-old daughter named True.A representative for Kardashian confirmed in a statement to Sky News: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”According to reports by US media, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Shut up or get out’: Hoyle throws Scottish MPs out of Commons for independence protestTeenage mother takes toddler son to prom as dateSusanna Reid announces summer break from Good Morning Britain
NBA
The Independent

Jessica Simpson says Selena Gomez took her daughter to an Olivia Rodrigo concert: ‘A great babysitter’

Jessica Simpson just revealed that Selena Gomez once took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to an Olivia Rodrigo concert and praised the actor for being such a “great babysitter”The 42-year-old singer discussed motherhood during an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta while appearing on American Express Business’ episode of Business Class: Office Hours. During the conversation, the actor said she didn’t get to take her daughter to her first concert because Gomez was Maxwell’s “babysitter” to see Rodrigo.“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert..[to see] Olivia Rodrigo,” Simpsons explained. “Selena Gomez was her babysitter.”“She went with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Itv
The Independent

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey marks fourth wedding anniversary: ‘Not getting easier’

Kelsey Parker, widow of the late The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has said she misses him “immensely” as she celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.Tom died aged 33 on Wednesday (30 March) after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.Kelsey marked their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a video from their wedding day in 2018 on Instagram of them dancing and singing together.Under the post shared on Thursday (14 July) night, she wrote in the caption: “Never did I ever think this is how I’d be celebrating our four-year wedding anniversary Tom.“Most people wish to have their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Bleh, it’s too much’: Chris Hemsworth’s wife thought he got too ripped for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth got bigger and more muscular than ever for Thor: Love and Thunder, but his wife Elsa Pataky wasn’t a fan.As seen in the trailer, Hemsworth goes fully nude for a scene in his latest outing as the Norse god, showing off his ripped physique.“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,’” Hemsworth told USA Today of her reaction to his body. “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.’”The Marvel star said his especially muscular appearance in the latest film was a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Victoria Beckham sparks backlash with ‘Posh’ TikTok debut: ‘People can’t feed their kids’

Victoria Beckham has been criticised by social media users after making her debut on TikTok.The former Spice Girl posted her first few videos to the platform on Thursday, with one video garnering over 3.8m views in less than 24 hours.In the video, which sees Beckham sitting at a table with a waiter behind her and a plate of food in front of her, she says: “Tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I’ll go first.”The waiter then removed a cloche to reveal a plate of grilled salmon and steamed vegetables - reportedly Beckham’s favourite meal. @victoriabeckham...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Drake: Rapper’s team deny false rumour he was arrested in Swedish nightclub

Representatives for Drake have denied a false rumour that the artist was arrested in Sweden.“Free Drake” began trending on social media late on Thursday (14 July), as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.Drake’s representatives have now confirmed to multiple outlets that the rumour is false.Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis quoted Drake’s team as saying: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”Last month, the rapper dropped a surprise new album, titled Honestly, Nevermind.The Canadian star released the album at midnight on Friday 17 June, having only announced...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cooking alone helped Nigella ‘hold on to sanity’ through first husband’s cancer

Nigella Lawson has revealed that cooking for herself is what got her through her first husband John Diamond’s cancer.The television cook urged people not to see cooking meals for one as “depressing”, but instead as “the most wonderful thing”.Diamond suffered from oral cancer and died aged 47 in March 2001. He had been married to Lawson for nine years before his death.In a new interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, the celebrity cook said that cooking meals for herself was “part of holding onto my sanity when my husband couldn’t eat, because he had oral cancer”.Reflecting on her social media interactions...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

A Beginner's Guide to Below Deck and All of Its Spinoffs

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Nearly a decade has passed since Below Deck first set sail. In the years since, the Bravo series has taken viewers to some of the world's most beautiful locations—Tahiti, Phuket and Antigua, just to name a few—all while chronicling the (surprisingly dramatic!) lives of the crew members who work and live aboard a superyacht during charter season. Leading the group of rowdy yet dedicated stewards, deckhands, bosuns and chefs is Captain Lee Rosbach, who's been setting a steady course for nine seasons now.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Gremlins creator says Baby Yoda was ‘out-and-out copied’ from his film

Gremlins director Joe Dante has said Baby Yoda is “out-and-out-copied” from the character of Gizmo in his 1984 film and its sequel. The character debuted in the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+. It quickly became the series’ breakout character and an immediate internet sensation.In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday (13 July), Dante alleged that the widely memed character was “completely stolen” from his horror-comedy films. “I think the longevity of [the film] is really key to this one character (Gizmo), who is essentially like a baby,” Dante told the publication, adding, “Which...
MOVIES
The Independent

How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

How to get Bob Dylan tickets for the 2022 Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour this October

Bob Dylan is set to play nine UK shows in October 2022 as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour with tickets going on sale this morning (July 15).The UK show dates mark the 81-year-old singer’s first appearance in the UK in more than five years.Four shows will take place across four nights at the London Palladium before Dylan visits Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows. He will close the UK leg with two nights in Glasgow.The concerts will take place between Wednesday 19 October and Monday 31 October, with tickets going on sale on Friday 15...
MUSIC
The Independent

Persuasion is an all-time disaster – how did Netflix get Jane Austen so terribly wrong?

At first, everything seemed basically okay. As Netflix’s new adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion opens, the music is solemn and vaguely symphonic, suitable to both century and situation. Even if you skipped reading this particular entry in the classic literature syllabus, you quickly get the gist: 19th century, the English countryside, the greatest depths of heartbreak ever recorded.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy