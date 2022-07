YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who was charged in federal court after being arrested by city police was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. Phillip Johnson, 42, received the sentence from U.S. Judge J. Philip Calabrese in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty just before his sentencing hearing to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

