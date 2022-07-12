ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Matt Ryan, former DoorDash driver, injures ankle on crazy buzzer-beater for Celtics

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Matt Ryan’s buzzer-beater three propelled the Celtics to a 111-109 win over the Bucks on Sunday during the NBA Summer League — but his victory celebration was delayed when he suffered an ankle injury on the play.

With seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Ryan sunk a Hail Mary shot at the top of the key and came crashing down to the floor, wincing in pain.

Ryan was able to walk off under his own power but was noticeably limping on his way to the bench.

“We were actually trying to run a play, but we got it in quick and got into me and there was no time to run a play at that point, so I just tried to get up a shot and I was happy it was in,” said Ryan, who led scoring for the Celtics with 23 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the floor.

The 25-year-old told reporters after the game that his ankle should be fine going forward.

After the win, Ryan became emotional while discussing his journey to the league — and told reporters that he was driving for DoorDash just a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NQPa_0gcy8Nbn00
Matt Ryan

“It’s pretty emotional, it’s been a crazy 11 months. I was home for a year and a half,” Ryan said, before pausing to collect himself.

“I don’t know if you guys heard my story, but I was driving DoorDash a year ago. To be here, to be a part of the Boston Celtics is special. It’s special.”

Ryan went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft. He later signed with the Nuggets in 2021, but his contract was waived two weeks later. He then signed with the Celtics in February.

“I was in the gym, last year alone all year for like four or five hours alone waiting for an opportunity,” he said. “All those reps, all that work. I finally get a chance to show it.”

ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans draft pick E.J. Liddell suffers torn ACL in right knee, out indefinitely

LAS VEGAS -- New Orleans Pelicans second-round pick E.J. Liddell suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Monday's summer league contest and will be out indefinitely. Liddell went down in the third quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks when his right knee buckled underneath him. In two games in Las Vegas, Liddell averaged 4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AllSyracue

How to Watch Buddy Boeheim & Detroit Pistons vs Indiana Pacers

Matchup: Detroit Pistons (2-0) vs Indiana Pacers (1-1) Location: Cox Pavilion (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Television: ESPN3 (online only) Buddy Boeheim made his NBA Summer League debut on Thursday in the Detroit Pistons' 81-78 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Buddy played nine minutes off the bench, but was held scoreless on 0-2 shooting. Both shots were three-pointers. Buddy also picked up two fouls and did not record another statistic. Brother Jimmy was one of nine players who did play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEEI Sports Radio

The pure genius of the Patriots’ plan for coaching Mac Jones is now clear!

The Patriots’ post-Josh McDaniels plan for coaching potential franchise QB Mac Jones isn’t ill-conceived idiocy but rather old-school genius!. All it took to calm our apparently unfounded concerns about Bill Belichick’s offensive coaching staff plans built around former defensive coordinator-turned-failed Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former special teams coach-turned-failed Giants head coach Joe Judge were a few simple words from former Heisman Trophy quarterback and one-time rookie star NFL passer Robert Griffin III.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics vs. Warriors Summer League Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, July 12 (Wiseman Makes Warriors a Good Bet)

We didn’t have to wait until next season for an NBA Finals rematch, we have one tonight in primetime. The Vegas summer league has brought us some great matchups for the top picks in the NBA draft, but now we get to see the top teams in the NBA. Golden State and Boston are both 1-1 so far in Vegas. Celtics vs. Warriors Jays Odds, Spread and Total Spread Celtics +5.5 (-102) Warriors -5.5 (-120) Moneyline Celtics +205 Warriors -260 Total 178.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick I would be betraying everything I believe in betting on the summer league if I did anything but bet on the Warriors. My strategy is always to look for high pedigree, second-year players who are still playing meaningful minutes in the summer. We’ve seen Moses Moody dominate with a 34-point performance his first time out, but he did not play in their second game. Without Moody, they still have Jonathan Kuminga, and a third year player in James Wiseman who returned to action the first time in the Warriors se.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Here’s what the Bruins are getting in Pavel Zacha

Perhaps there's still some untapped potential with the newly-acquired forward. Don Sweeney didn’t have much flexibility to improve his squad this offseason. Aside from potentially bringing back Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on short-term deals, many pundits didn’t expect the Boston Bruins to add many external pieces given their $2.3 million of salary cap space.
The Spun

Patriots Officially Announce Significant Wide Receiver Trade

The New England Patriots are making some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason. On Tuesday, reports indicated that the Pats traded former first-round pick N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the New England organization confirmed that news. The Patriots did not reveal the terms of...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Stun San Antonio Spurs in Summer League

Etienne, an undrafted guard out of Wichita State, saved the Hawks this afternoon. Etienne scored 21 points in 22 minutes, including five made three-pointers. Once again, second-round pick Tyrese Martin played well. The former Connecticut Huskie scored an efficient 13 points. However, it was not all good news today. Sharife...
ATLANTA, GA
