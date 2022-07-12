ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v4gu_0gcy84vF00
Photo : Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named Arbor Lodge State Historical Park as the most iconic landmark in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

J. Sterling Morton was Nebraska’s No. 1 treehugger. After all, he founded Arbor Day on April 10, 1872, when one million trees were planted. And his estate, which was built to resemble the White House, is as impressive as his agricultural accomplishments. Tour the 52 rooms to get a glimpse into the life of the Morton family before heading outside to the arboretum and botanical gardens.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Well-Known Iowa Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

Iowa is home to some beautiful sights. Nestled between two of America's great rivers (the Mississippi and Missouri) and with plenty of things to see in the middle, the Hawkeye State is a lot more than just rolling fields of corn. That being said, one city, in particular, has the...
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's 77th Mother of the Year shares advice

CREIGHTON, Neb. -- A beloved mother in Creighton sat down with NCN after having won the American Mothers' 77th Nebraska Mother of the Year Award. "I am still in awe," Kimmera Vogt said about having been nominated by her sister-in-law. Vogt has three children with her late husband, Dave, who...
CREIGHTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts proclaims July 11-15 NRD Week in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.-With the swoosh of a pen and eager applause, Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaims July 11-15, 2022, as NRD Week in Nebraska to celebrate Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) 50th anniversary. “We are proud to celebrate five decades of protecting, conserving and improving Nebraska’s nature resources,” said Dr. Orval...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Float these 5 Nebraska water trails

With summer sizzling, now’s the time to hit Nebraska’s water trails for a chance to cool off. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission features 10 water trails along stretches of the state’s well-known rivers and creeks. For the most part, these water trails — which cover more than 500 miles — are calm and perfect for kayaking, canoeing, tubing or even tanking. Choose a trail or a portion of the trail to suit your interests and skills.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ's Market...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Reader S Digest#The White House
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska GOP issues first statement after leadership shakeup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska GOP has released its first press release after former Chairman Dan Welch’s ousting at the convention last weekend in Kearney. In the release, new Chairman Eric Underwood and his team set the tone for the party’s future as the 2022 midterm elections approach.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
fox42kptm.com

The reviews are in, and Nebraska's best ice cream comes from Ted and Wally's!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts to NCN: No chaos in Kearney

Don't tell Gov. Pete Ricketts that the Nebraska Republican Party's weekend meeting in Kearney was cloaked in chaos, he calls it all part of the "process." In his first public comments on the takeover of the party—his party—by some staunch pro-Trump conservatives, Ricketts acknowledges to News Channel Nebraska that many of the upstarts were likely unhappy with his attacks on two GOP candidates for governor, Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Former US Senate candidate arrested at Neb. GOP Convention

KEARNEY, Neb.-A former candidate for the United States Senate was arrested during the Nebraska GOP Convention in Kearney. According to Kearney police, at around 10:55 a.m., on July 9, officers responded to a disturbance at the Younes Conference Center, 416 Talmadge St. Officers arrived and made contact with private security...
KEARNEY, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Nebraska

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Nebraska to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Nebraska?
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up

HASTINGS, Nebraska — New leadership has taken possession of the Nebraska Republican Party’s Lincoln headquarters.  New state GOP Chairman Eric Underwood and his team spent Monday on the basics, including figuring out how to access the GOP’s email accounts, bank accounts and voter contact lists. Underwood said he is focused on ensuring the continuity of […] The post New Nebraska GOP leaders and Ricketts look to move forward after shake-up appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
1K+
Followers
270
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy