ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sir Mo Farah hailed as ‘truly inspirational’ after revelatory documentary

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XV08d_0gcy80OL00
Sir Mo Farah during the filming of the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah (Andy Boag/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Figures from the world of politics have praised Sir Mo Farah as “truly inspirational” and a “great Briton” after he revealed he was trafficked into the UK as a child.

The four-time Olympic champion, 39, revealed in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi praised Sir Mo as a “truly inspirational” role model after the revelations.

Asked how it made him feel reading Sir Mo’s story, the Tory leadership hopeful told BBC Breakfast: “Heartbroken, painful. I was very lucky that I had my parents with me when we fled Iraq.

“It was difficult, no doubt, I was 11 years old, I didn’t understand why we were fleeing Saddam Hussein, I knew he was a dictator, I knew he was bad.

“All I can say is I salute Mo Farah. What an amazing human being to go through that trauma in childhood, and to come through it and be such a great role model is truly inspirational – and exemplary.”

Similarly, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted his support for the Olympian.

“Everything Sir Mo has survived proves he’s not only one of our greatest Olympians but a truly great Briton.

“@Mo_Farah thank you for sharing your story & shining a spotlight on these awful crimes. We must build a future where these tragic events are never repeated,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Yvette Cooper tweeted: “This is incredible bravery.

“Unimaginable what @Mo_Farah has been through. Child trafficking is the worst of crimes.

“His courage & strength in speaking out must be an urgent spur for much stronger action to help all those affected & to stop this terrible crime.”

Lisa Nandy, shadow secretary of state for levelling up, said the athlete’s decision to speak out could be a “gamechanger”.

“I spent a decade working with children who were trafficked to the UK and everything about this is heartbreaking,” she wrote.

“But it could also be a gamechanger so thank you @Mo_Farah for having the courage to speak out.”

Following the shock announcement, Sir Mo said he is “really proud” of the documentary, which enabled him to “address and learn more” about his past and his journey to Britain.

Speaking in the documentary, he revealed “the truth is I’m not who you think I am,” adding he needs to tell his real story “whatever the cost”.

The father-of-four, 39, said: “Most people know me as Mo Farah but it’s not my name or it’s not the reality.

“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK.

“When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart.

“I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7sLk_0gcy80OL00
Mo Farah celebrates winning 5,000 metres gold at the Rio Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Mo, who became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals, said his children have motivated him to be truthful about his past.

In the documentary, a barrister tells Sir Mo that although he was trafficked into the country as a small child and he told the relevant authorities the truth, there is still a “real risk” his British nationality could be taken away as it was obtained by misrepresentations.

But it is understood the Home Office will not be taking any action against Sir Mo and he will not be deprived of his citizenship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGBdA_0gcy80OL00
The Real Mo Farah filming (BBC/PA)

The department’s guidance makes clear it assumes a child is not complicit in gaining citizenship by deception, stating: “If the person was a child at the time the fraud, false representation or concealment of material fact was perpetrated (that led to citizenship), the caseworker should assume that they were not complicit in any deception by their parent or guardian.”

Asked about the revelations, a Number 10 spokesman said of the Olympic champion: “He is a sporting hero, he is an inspiration to people across the country.

“It is a shocking reminder of the horrors that people face when they are trafficked. And we must continue to clamp down on these criminals who take advantage of vulnerable people.”

Asked if the Home Office would be taking any action against Sir Mo, he said: “Absolutely not. I think the Home Office has been very clear that no action whatsoever will be taken against Sir Mo and that is in line with the guidance.”

Speaking to his wife in the documentary, Sir Mo said: “I don’t think I was ever ready to say anything – not because you want to lie, but because you’re protecting yourself.

“(I) think you only realise later on down the line it’s OK to let things out and say how it happened.

“But in this, I think you know I was trafficked and that’s what it feels like.”

The documentary ends with Sir Mo speaking to the real Mohamed Farah whose identity he took entering the UK, before adding Sir Mo will continue to go by the name he was given when he entered the UK.

Celebrities including Judi Love and David Baddiel were among those to voice their support for the athlete, describing him as a “hero” who has made people “proud to be British”.

Comedian Baddiel shared a picture of the pair, writing: “Whether he’s Sir Mo Farah or Hussein Abdi Kahin he’s a hero.”

Comedian and presenter Love added: “You just never know what someone is carrying.”

The Real Mo Farah will air at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9pm on BBC One on July 13.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sir Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to the UK as a child

Sir Mo Farah was brought to the UK illegally as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant, he has revealed. The Olympic star has told the BBC he was given the name Mohamed Farah by those who flew him over from Djibouti. His real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.
CELEBRITIES
SkySports

Sir Mo Farah lifts lid on experiences of childhood neglect

Sir Mo Farah has revealed how he was made to work for food by the family who adopted him after being trafficked to the UK as a child. You can see 'The Real Mo Farah' on Wednesday 13th July from 6am on iPlayer and 9pm on BBC One.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Nandy
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Judi Love
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
David Baddiel
Person
Mohamed Farah
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The Real Mo Farah#Tory#Bbc Breakfast#Labour
The Independent

Sir Mo Farah: My family are my proudest achievement and documentary is for them

Sir Mo Farah says his family is his “proudest achievement” and that he created his revelatory BBC documentary about his past “for them”.The four-time Olympic champion’s new film, titled The Real Mo Farah,  provides shocking details of how he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.Ahead of the broadcast, Sir Mo, 39, shared a photo of his wife and children holding Union Jack flags on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Mo...
WORLD
The Independent

Police ‘launch investigation into Sir Mo Farah trafficking revelation’

Police have opened an investigation into Sir Mo Farah’s revelation that he was trafficked to the UK illegally under the name of another child, it has been reported.The four-time Olympic champion, 39, revealed in the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah how he was brought to Britain from Somalia illegally having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.In a statement carried by the BBC, the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of reports in the media concerning Sir Mo Farah. No reports have been made to the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) at...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Birmingham bus that survived the Blitz restored for £500,000

It's a double decker bus with a remarkable history spanning more than 90 years - and now AEC Regent 486 has a new lease of life after a painstaking restoration that's cost £500,000. The bus started life on the roads of Birmingham in 1931; was sent to work in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Chris Stuart: Ex-BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, hailed as one of the "true greats" of Welsh broadcasting, has died aged 73. Born in Durham, he was one of the first hosts on BBC Radio Wales. Stuart was also a daily presenter on Radio 2 and set up the production company behind BBC quiz Only Connect and Late Night Poker on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Channel 4 News presenter asks Starmer if politicians should be ‘boring’

No-one from local communities wants a prime minister who "jokes" and is "entertainment," Sir Keir Starmer has said as the Tory leadership elections get underway.The Labour leader was asked whether he was "too boring" to be prime minister as he made a speech in Gateshead on Monday (11 July).Speaking to Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman, Sir Keir repeated his remarks he made in Gateshead, and said the only thing that was boring was "being in opposition."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

Mo Farah: All I ever wanted as a kid was to be with my parents

Sir Mo Farah has said all he wanted as a child was to be with his parents after revealing he was trafficked to the UK at the age of nine.The four-time Olympic champion, 39, has told of how a woman brought him to Britain from Somalia illegally after his father was killed in the civil war and he was separated from his mother.In a BBC documentary set to air on Wednesday night, the father-of-four revealed he was given a false name and taken to Hounslow in west London to work as a family’s domestic servant.“I wasn’t allowed to play with...
SPORTS
The Independent

Who is still in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister?

The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up.Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the second round of voting.– Rishi SunakAge: 42.Bio: Born in Southampton in 1980, his father was a GP and his mother ran her own pharmacy. He attended one of the top private schools in the country, Winchester College, before studying PPE at Oxford. In parliament since 2015, he is thought to be among one of the richest MPs in the Commons, he has had a rapid rise to the upper tier of British politics...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy