An experiment is underway in downtown Princeton. As of Sunday, parking spots on Main Street in front of the courthouse, Soldiers and Sailors Park and on up to Columbus Street were changed from a 45-degree angle to a 30-degree angle. Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram says hopefully it provides more room in the driving lanes, better views when backing out of the stalls, and it will also provide an easier time entering and exiting your parked vehicle. The change in angle has eliminated a few parking spots.

PRINCETON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO