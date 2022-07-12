ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks discussing Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers situation lingers

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It seems the Seahawks may not have closed the door on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Seahawks have had internal discussions about the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them, according to ESPN, after the team traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March.

Seattle brass is also said to have done film work to see how Garoppolo could fit within the offense of his current NFC West rival.

The Seahawks’ current quarterbacks are Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason.

Garoppolo, whose $137.5 million contract with San Francisco expires at the end of 2022, is still recovering from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder and he needs to pass a physical. He’s owed $26.95 million in 2022.

“He’s progressing well and on schedule,” Garoppolo’s agent Don Yee said Monday to NFL Network. “We’re optimistic about the upcoming season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbQlI_0gcy62er00
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship game against the Rams in Jan. 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RM0zS_0gcy62er00
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (#10) in a Dec. 2021 game against the Seahawks.

Yee also addressed a recent report that linked Garoppolo to the Buccaneers, in which a radio host said Tampa Bay would “love” to bring in the 30-year-old signal-caller as Tom Brady’s heir apparent.

“Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false,” Yee said.

Garoppolo previously served as Brady’s backup during their time in New England together. Yee also represents both quarterbacks.

With most NFL training camps set to begin in two weeks, the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo will be traded by the end of the month, NFL Network previously reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HCUY_0gcy62er00
The 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As of Tuesday, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers roster and was previously given excused absences from mandatory minicamp.

The 49ers are poised to move forward with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, whom the team selected with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo, who has been the 49ers’ starter since late into the 2017 season, said in January that he and the team’s general manager, John Lynch, had talked “about finding the right destination” for the quarterback.

Lynch has said that the 49ers have budgeted for the possibility of Garoppolo remaining on the roster next season.

