Rain helps slow Alaska wildfire that prompted evacuations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is barreling toward 3 million acres burned this wildfire season as the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard reports 2.9 million acres burned statewide Thursday evening. Alaska Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrel said the state will likely cross the 3-million-acre mark...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cooler temperatures along with rain began enveloping much of mainland Alaska Wednesday. In fact, it was snow that fell over the northern coast, but it didn’t stick around very long. The system that brought that jolt for July will continue to move east. Rain is...
Fuel prices tend to run high in Alaska’s rural and roadless communities. For a short time this spring, fuel costs in some rural villages were actually lower than in the state’s largest cities. Now that summer has set in, however, that’s changing. In rural Alaska, the fuel...
(AP) - Authorities are searching for a single-engine plane that did not arrive in Sutton Monday night as expected. The Anchorage Daily News says the report of the overdue aircraft with one person aboard was made to Alaska State Troopers, who alerted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center. The red and...
This article was originally featured on High Country News. Healy Unit 2, Alaska’s largest coal plant, sits near Healy Canyon, just north of Denali National Park in Alaska’s Interior. When it was built in the 1990s, it was the area’s second coal plant, an experimental project meant to generate enough energy to power tens of thousands of homes, more than twice that of its predecessor, Healy Unit 1. But for the last five years, it has been plagued by operational issues and the need for costly repairs, and on June 27, the board of the Golden Valley Electric Association, the nonprofit cooperative that runs the plant, voted to shut it down, invest in wind energy and install $26.1 million in pollution-control equipment on Healy Unit 1 by the end of 2024.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The ever-growing threat of the Clear Fire continues to push residents out of their homes as the blaze moves east. Few were forced to leave at the beginning of the fire, but with over 50,000 acres of land now burned the number of people fleeing the flames has only grown.
907 Sports: Mount Marathon, a local fishing hatchery and WEIO begins. This week in 907 Sports, a recap from a memorable 94th running of Mount Marathon in Seward, Austin Sjong visits the Fish Creek Hatchery and we take a quick look at the upcoming World Eskimo Indian Olympic Games. Anchorage...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m. the Tanana Valley State Forest is reopening up the forest to motorized vehicles. As of 8 a.m. several logging roads have already opened. The forest was closed to all motorized access on...
The Kenai Peninsula is in close proximity to a lot of volcanoes. But besides the occasional eruption, there aren't so many obvious clues as to what’s bubbling beneath the surface. Michelle Coombs and Matthew Haney study the volcanoes across Cook Inlet and others as part of their work with...
STIP Amendment 4 aligns with Governor Dunleavy Priorities, FY23 Capital Budget. (ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The long-awaited spending plan modifications outlining new federal funding for transportation are now available for public review. Projects that improve transportation safety, fix our existing infrastructure, support economic vitality, and provide resiliency, sustainability and mobility are included in the spending plan.
A study looking at just where to construct a pedestrian trail connecting Eklutna with the MatSu was given needed funding while a trio of other Valley trail projects were blocked by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto pen just ahead of the 2023 fiscal year. The $14.4 billion state budget dictates...
Two hours southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska, on a farm carved out of the wilderness, most days you can find Scott Plagerman, Alaska’s last commercial dairyman, watching his milking robot hum away. A bubble gum pink udder, sprayed clean, moves into a cluster of laser-guided suction cylinders. Inch to the left. Inch to the right. Latch. Then the milk starts to flow.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a fairly nice weekend across Southcentral Alaska, clouds are once again thickening up across the region. This comes as a low spins in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. While most of the rain will favor the Panhandle through the day, periods of rain and thunderstorms...
The special election had four propositions on it that addressed redistricting, term limits for borough officials, as well as a property tax exemption increase for seniors and disabled veterans. FastCast July 13, 2022. Updated: 2 hours ago. Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you the FastCast including updates on...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for one of the rarest species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates there are about 30 North Pacific right whales...
Bill Crumpler stood in front of a handful of honeybee hives tucked away on conservation land in the industrial outskirts of Atlanta. These were not his normal bees. They were rescued from among millions of honeybees that died in a Delta cargo bay in the April sun. The more than 600 pounds of bees were supposed to go from Sacramento to Anchorage, but due to flight cancellations the bees ended up at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After weeks of debate, the Anchorage Assembly approves a process to...
Rain is in the weather forecast for Hawaii through the weekend with remnants from two separate tropical cyclones — Bonnie and Darby — expected to reach the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Both of these systems are approaching from the south, so the Big Island and Maui...
Electric vehicles and rural transportation: Is Alaska ready?. Oil giant Exxon Mobil has predicted that all passenger vehicles will be electric by 2040, and other such companies have also made similar predictions. BP has also stated that electric vehicles are going to increase by 130 million just in the next five years. These predictions are easy for urban areas, but pose challenges for a state like Alaska with vast rural landscape and communities. These challenges leave unanswered the question of how this will effect Alaskans in the future. Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Alaska Project (REAP) Chris Rose says the all-electric trend is revving up, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps in the road.
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alascom workers represented by Teamsters Local 959 have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. According to a July 13 statement, the 175 tower climbers, technicians and other frontline workers who build, maintain and monitor Alaska’s telecommunications infrastructure are taking a stand against AT&T’s labor law violations and neglect of Alaskan communities.
Comments / 0