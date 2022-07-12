ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toddler dies after family dog attacks, NOPD officer shoots and kills the dog says police

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty

An NOPD officer shoots and kills a family dog who was attacking a toddler at a Gentilly home.

The incident occurred on Monday around 7:59 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Place.

An LASCPA officer entered the backyard of the location in an attempt to subdue the animal. At that time, officers on the scene heard the LASPCA officer screaming for help.

The officers on the scene entered the yard and saw the dog attacking the LASPCA officer. That is when police say the officer fired a service weapon striking the dog and killing it.

The 13-month-old child was severely injured in the dog attack and later died as a result of the injuries. The NOPD officer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Police did not reveal the dog's breed.

