ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Home Repairs: What Not To Do

By Buzz Fleischman
miamisprings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the phrase home repairs send shivers down your spine? My mishandling of basic tools does it for me but finding a good repair person is like hitting the lottery in our home. Sometimes bad stuff happens. I have seen train wrecks by others occur in my own back...

new.miamisprings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PadHacks

Make the Most of Your Laundry Space

Having an in-unit washer and dryer is one of the best amenities your apartment can have. Not only does it save you tons of time going somewhere to wash your clothes, but you also will save tons of money throughout your lease. No matter how small your laundry area is in your apartment, you can use these helpful tips to make the most of it.
The US Sun

How to keep a house cool during a heatwave?

HEATWAVES might be rare, but when they do happen we're all reminded out hot out homes can get. Since most houses don't have air conditioning, keeping cool can take some serious effort. Even if you're a bit of a sun-lover, having a cool home to go back to is a...
HOME & GARDEN
Business Insider

How a barn find covered in 22 years of mold is deep cleaned

This barn-find Buick Reatta was covered in 22 years of mold, and the interior smelled terrible. Brent Dicesare from WD Detailing walks us through the process for removing thick mold. He uses a variety of tools, including a pressure washer, foam cannon, vacuum, brushes, and steamer. Following is a transcript...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Miami Springs, FL
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
House Digest

How To Eliminate Dangerous Mold Lurking In Your Attic

According to Mold Solutions, there are several types of mold that can grow in your home, but the most dangerous is stachybotrys chartarum, otherwise known as black toxic mold. Black toxic mold typically grows in dark areas of the home, specifically in basements and attics. This is different from black-colored mold, which isn't necessarily toxic but can cause allergy symptoms, such as watery eyes and an itchy throat. On the other hand, black toxic mold can lead to serious health issues if not dealt with immediately. Symptoms of black toxic mold poisoning may include irritated eyes, chronic coughing and sneezing, and persistent headaches.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Exotic Car Garage Floods In Miami

That’s gonna be one expensive insurance claim…. Not too long ago we covered the floods in Miami and a C8 Corvette driver who decided to drive his mid-engine sports car through deep water in a street. At the time we theorized one possible explanation for the insane move was that the guy could see the floodwaters were rising and his C8 was trapped, so he decided to chance driving it out instead of dealing with its assured destruction. Now we have a glimpse of a whole underground garage of exotic and luxury cars which didn’t get out.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Repairs#Air Conditioning#Fp L
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Dated Features That Homebuyers Always Notice

When it comes to older home features, there are the ones that inevitably charm: soft archways, clawfoot bathtubs, coffered ceilings, stained glass windows, and wood-burning fireplaces, for starters. But then there are other features that haven’t aged as gracefully, and their mere presence can actually deter buyers. With that...
HOME & GARDEN
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
Architectural Digest

How to Clean Your Entire 1,500-Square-Foot House in Under 2 Hours

You know how cleaning is on your to-do list, oh, every day of the week and somehow never manages to be checked off? Before you know it, it’s not just cleaning the soap scum off of your glass shower door, suddenly your whole darn apartment or basement needs a major cleaning job, and you just don’t have the time to tackle it. Before you despair or resign to living in a slum-of-a-house, know that you can keep a clean house and have a life too. “Speed cleaning may sound impossible—but it’s not,” says William Cotter, CEO and founder of Happy Cleans, a home cleaning company in Oklahoma City. “If you’re smart, strategic, and come prepared with a plan, you can make it happen. It’s a skill worth mastering, and may prove helpful when you’ve got guests coming over on short notice.”
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Lottery
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy