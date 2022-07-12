ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant in contact with Nets organization after trade request

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCcyB_0gcy3MKl00

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, as the Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the organization more recently.

Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e24:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant’s trade request: ‘I don’t feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all’

https://t.co/wEWaVJYY6m pic.twitter.com/fZsOmB2iQ63:46 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wlVv_0gcy3MKl00

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on KD, DA, which team he’s not buying and more: bit.ly/3IubB5r3:09 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Joined @sagesteele on @SportsCenter

🏀Why the next destination for Kevin Durant could be Brooklyn.

🏀The options in Toronto and Phoenix

🏀What are the chances in Golden St? Think 1%

youtu.be/3Ufj2TXmQfA via @YouTube1:15 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh…1:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Jazz reportedly unimpressed with Heat’s Mitchell offer. PLUS Durant, power forward, two way deal and roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…12:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the Nets more recently. There’s not a clear answer about why he’s unhappy. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…11:35 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: The latest updates on Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors, Warriors, Pelicans, Suns and Heat. Plus, more on where the Lakers stand with Kyrie Irving and what’s next for Deandre Ayton in free agency on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…10:12 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really enjoyed talking with @David Aldridge and getting his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and a whole lot more. Check out the full interview on @PHNX_Suns here: bit.ly/3IubB5r10:03 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points by active players:

37,062 — LeBron James

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

25,526 — Kevin Durant

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9Byl1Q3emq9:19 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhaYR_0gcy3MKl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCgSx_0gcy3MKl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5CnM_0gcy3MKl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQVgg_0gcy3MKl00

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.

TNM – 2:14 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks up 13-0 for their second straight Summer League game. Best offer the Nets might get for Durant is the Knicks’ summer starters. – 11:19 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Breaking: Kevin Durant has requested a trade to the Knicks Summer League team. – 11:15 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker’s PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s crazy. I feel like it’s good for the entertainment part of the NBA. I feel like fans are on edge. It’s like a soap opera. They’re locked in and it’s amazing. Truly amazing.”

JaVale McGee on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton situations. #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/BUfvl7aAp8 pic.twitter.com/9mHHxf7OS09:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqcxe_0gcy3MKl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QAqy_0gcy3MKl00

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat’s Martin compares with 76ers’ Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…4:23 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat’s Elisburg and Nets’ Marks are going beyond cursory conversation – they’re dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven’t said the topic, but Heat’s serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. – 1:44 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. – 1:22 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: An in-depth look at how Heat’s Caleb Martin compares with the man he’s poised to replace at power forward, P.J. Tucker, including some things that might surprise you. And the Heat’s Durant challenge, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Great interest today in Las Vegas to see if Indiana indeed moves forward with its widely anticipated offer sheet for Suns RFA Deandre Ayton.

Ayton’s future is a prime curiosity at summer league beyond Brooklyn’s handling of Kevin Durant’s trade request.

marcstein.Substack.com12:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brian Windhorst believes the Nets are posturing in giving indications that Kevin Durant might come back. He thinks it is a reaction to the (low) offers they’re getting. – 12:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If it really just winds up being Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner in a straight up sign-and-trade, with no draft compensation, that’s an obvious net loss. At least you’d be getting a starting C ahead of a potential move for Kevin Durant, but man, that’d be underwhelming for DA – 12:00 PM

David Hardisty: Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are “going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team” to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same “help” from another team or two to get a deal done. -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 12, 2022

Whispers have increasingly circulated in recent days that Brooklyn, in response to an underwhelming array of Durant offers to date, is prepared to hang on to the superstar forward in hopes that Durant’s desire to leave could soften between now and the start of training camp in late September. How much stomach Nets officials have to uphold that position — or if it proves to be a mere negotiating ploy — is a matter of debate. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 12, 2022

As far as preparation and timing, the Nets have leverage. A source said the team was aware of Durant’s unhappiness but surprised by his trade request. The assumption is Irving’s contract drama played a major role in Durant’s discontent, but the Nets haven’t been told specific reasons, a source said. Another possibility for Durant’s disapproval: the team released assistant coach Adam Harrington, a favorite of Durant’s going back to their time together in OKC. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect

There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily News#New York Daily News#Summer League#Beal Lillard#Kd Nets#Cbs Nba
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Jazz for Donovan Mitchell

The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes are officially underway. The Utah Jazz are now definitely listening to trade offers for their three-time All-Star. As several other teams work to get their trade packages together, the New York Knicks need to pounce and offer the Jazz a monster trade offer. The Knicks have had a decent offseason so far. […] The post The perfect trade Knicks must offer Jazz for Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis throws shade at prior teams after near-$49 million deal with Bucks

Bobby Portis finally found a permanent home in free agency. After struggling to find his fit to start his career, Portis landed on the Milwaukee Bucks and took off. Portis became a key part of the Bucks’ rotation during their championship run in 2021, and after another solid year this past season, he was able to land a near-$49 million deal as part of the Bucks free agency plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy