Kevin Durant in contact with Nets organization after trade request

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, as the Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the organization more recently.

Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant’s trade request: ‘I don’t feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all’

https://t.co/wEWaVJYY6m pic.twitter.com/fZsOmB2iQ6 – 3:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on KD, DA, which team he’s not buying and more: bit.ly/3IubB5r – 3:09 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Joined @sagesteele on @SportsCenter

🏀Why the next destination for Kevin Durant could be Brooklyn.

🏀The options in Toronto and Phoenix

🏀What are the chances in Golden St? Think 1%

youtu.be/3Ufj2TXmQfA via @YouTube – 1:15 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 1:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Jazz reportedly unimpressed with Heat’s Mitchell offer. PLUS Durant, power forward, two way deal and roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the Nets more recently. There’s not a clear answer about why he’s unhappy. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:35 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: The latest updates on Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors, Warriors, Pelicans, Suns and Heat. Plus, more on where the Lakers stand with Kyrie Irving and what’s next for Deandre Ayton in free agency on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:12 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really enjoyed talking with @David Aldridge and getting his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and a whole lot more. Check out the full interview on @PHNX_Suns here: bit.ly/3IubB5r – 10:03 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points by active players:

37,062 — LeBron James

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

25,526 — Kevin Durant

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9Byl1Q3emq – 9:19 AM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional… Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.

TNM – 2:14 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Knicks up 13-0 for their second straight Summer League game. Best offer the Nets might get for Durant is the Knicks’ summer starters. – 11:19 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Breaking: Kevin Durant has requested a trade to the Knicks Summer League team. – 11:15 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Heat, Nets executives dine together as Durant pursuit continues. And Heat prepared to use Martin (more of a SF) as Tucker’s PF replacement if needed: an in-depth look at how they compare: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s crazy. I feel like it’s good for the entertainment part of the NBA. I feel like fans are on edge. It’s like a soap opera. They’re locked in and it’s amazing. Truly amazing.”

JaVale McGee on Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton situations. #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/BUfvl7aAp8 pic.twitter.com/9mHHxf7OS0 – 9:12 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat’s Martin compares with 76ers’ Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:23 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat’s Elisburg and Nets’ Marks are going beyond cursory conversation – they’re dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven’t said the topic, but Heat’s serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. – 1:44 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. – 1:22 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: An in-depth look at how Heat’s Caleb Martin compares with the man he’s poised to replace at power forward, P.J. Tucker, including some things that might surprise you. And the Heat’s Durant challenge, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Great interest today in Las Vegas to see if Indiana indeed moves forward with its widely anticipated offer sheet for Suns RFA Deandre Ayton.

Ayton’s future is a prime curiosity at summer league beyond Brooklyn’s handling of Kevin Durant’s trade request.

marcstein.Substack.com – 12:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brian Windhorst believes the Nets are posturing in giving indications that Kevin Durant might come back. He thinks it is a reaction to the (low) offers they’re getting. – 12:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If it really just winds up being Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner in a straight up sign-and-trade, with no draft compensation, that’s an obvious net loss. At least you’d be getting a starting C ahead of a potential move for Kevin Durant, but man, that’d be underwhelming for DA – 12:00 PM

David Hardisty: Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are “going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team” to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same “help” from another team or two to get a deal done. -via Twitter @clutchfans / July 12, 2022

Whispers have increasingly circulated in recent days that Brooklyn, in response to an underwhelming array of Durant offers to date, is prepared to hang on to the superstar forward in hopes that Durant’s desire to leave could soften between now and the start of training camp in late September. How much stomach Nets officials have to uphold that position — or if it proves to be a mere negotiating ploy — is a matter of debate. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 12, 2022

As far as preparation and timing, the Nets have leverage. A source said the team was aware of Durant’s unhappiness but surprised by his trade request. The assumption is Irving’s contract drama played a major role in Durant’s discontent, but the Nets haven’t been told specific reasons, a source said. Another possibility for Durant’s disapproval: the team released assistant coach Adam Harrington, a favorite of Durant’s going back to their time together in OKC. -via New York Daily News / July 12, 2022