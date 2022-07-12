Downtown road closures Wednesday and Thursday for Off the Street Breakfast

The 2022 Off the Street Breakfast will take place in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, July 14 from 7-8:30 a.m. The following road closures will be in place beginning Wednesday, July 13 for the event:

12 p.m. Wednesday until 12:00 p.m. Thursday

Sierra Madre Street between Antlers Place and West Cucharras Street

This is the 16th annual Off the Street Breakfast. The fundraising event benefits The PLACE, a local non-profit youth homeless shelter which serving more than 600 youth per year through education, employment assistance, and behavioral health resources. For additional information, visit Off the Street 2022 - The Place (theplacecos.org).

