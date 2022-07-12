ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County lottery club wins $1.85M jackpot after playing for 20 years

By Wwj Newsroom
 2 days ago

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) -- A Genesee County lottery club has finally won the jackpot after playing the game together for 20 years.

The club, called the Lunch Bunch Crew, bought the $1.85 million winning Lotto 47 ticket at Tom's Market, located at 465 South Street in Ortonville back in mid-June. Ortonville is in Oakland County and is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.

The crew wants to stay anonymous but a representative said they're comprised of five people who take turns buying tickets.

“One day at work, a few of us saw an article about a winning Lotto 47 ticket that was sold in Ortonville and remembered we had never checked our ticket. We texted the club member who had purchased it asking where she purchased the ticket and if she had checked it yet. When we got a reply from her saying she had not checked it, but purchased it at Tom’s Market, we knew right away."

The crew matched the winning numbers drawn on June 18: 02-04-06-17-31-36.

When they noticed the big win, they said they all started jumping up around and shouting in celebration.

“We are still in shock! Winning is life-changing for all of us,” said a club member.

The club decided to take the lump sum payment of 1.2 million dollars.

