ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game' among 2022 Emmy nominations - see the full list

By Johnny Lopez
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yksyn_0gcy1CZv00
Photo credit Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night in television is slowly coming together.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Melissa Fumero and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star JB Smoove did the honors of reading the list of nominees alongside Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

"We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium," Scherma previously said in a statement.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Monday, September 12, 2022, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The star-studded red carpet and ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A host for this year’s event has yet to be announced. Last year, Cedric the Entertainer did the honors amid a socially distanced and scaled down ceremony. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted from an empty Staples Center while winners accepted remotely.

See the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1)

Succession

Yellowjackets

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On the Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

REALITY SHOW HOST

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer

Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary

Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi

Making It‘s Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s RuPaul

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Rupaul
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Donald Glover
The Independent

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. HBO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Succession receives a whopping 25 Emmy nominations including Lead Actor nods for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong... making the HBO series the most-nominated show of the year

HBO's Succession topped the Emmy nominations on Tuesday, garnering a total of 25 nods, and becoming the most-nominated show of the year. It was announced that the dramedy picked up nominations for Best Drama Series, as well as two entries into the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category with Brian Cox, 76, and Jeremy Strong, 43.
TV SERIES
BET

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Earn Big Emmy Nominations

It’s Emmy season and the nominations are hot off the press as the virtual ceremony was presented by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero alongside the Television Academy CEO Frank Schermaon Tuesday, July 12th. Many fans were itching to see if Abbott Elementary would pick up any noms this...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Stranger Things#The Television Academy#Nbc#The Microsoft Theater#Cedric The Entertainer
AFP

Emmy nominees in key categories

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on September 12. HBO's "Succession" topped the nominations list with 25, followed by "Ted Lasso" and "The White Lotus" at 20 each.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
MTV

The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here: See The Full List

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air September 12 on NBC and Peacock, and during a livestream on Tuesday (July 12), comedian JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero unveiled this year’s nominees. As always, there were some expected nominations, but there were also quite a few surprises. Succession...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
EW.com

Stranger Things 4 scores 13 Emmy nominations, but actors are snubbed

Stranger Things season 4 earned an impressive amount of Emmy nominations — just none for the actors. Netflix's mega hit scored a whopping 13 nominations, including the biggie for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a slew of technical nods. At the same time, stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (the clear standout of the fourth season) remained snubbed.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

The nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning. JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero have been tapped to announce the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards, in a virtual ceremony starting at 8:30 am PT. More from The Hollywood Reporter. Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank...
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

2022 Emmy Nominations: All of This Year’s Contenders

The Emmys have revealed the nominees up for their 2022 awards. The top show of the year, at least in terms of nominations was HBO’s Succession, which got 25 nominations including Best Drama. In second place was Ted Lasso, the popular comedy series from Apple starring Jason Sudeikis. It earned 20 nominations, including Best Comedy. Also earning 20 nominations was The White Lotus, the recent limited series from HBO.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy