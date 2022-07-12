'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game' among 2022 Emmy nominations - see the full list

Photo credit Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night in television is slowly coming together.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Melissa Fumero and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star JB Smoove did the honors of reading the list of nominees alongside Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

"We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that are shaping and elevating our dynamic medium," Scherma previously said in a statement.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on Monday, September 12, 2022, airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The star-studded red carpet and ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

A host for this year’s event has yet to be announced. Last year, Cedric the Entertainer did the honors amid a socially distanced and scaled down ceremony. In 2020, Jimmy Kimmel hosted from an empty Staples Center while winners accepted remotely.

See the full list of 2022 Emmy nominees below:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things (Season 4, Volume 1)

Succession

Yellowjackets

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

OUTSTANDING COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING MADE-FOR-TELEVISION MOVIE

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On the Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

REALITY SHOW HOST

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer

Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary

Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi

Making It‘s Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s RuPaul

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

LISTEN on the Audacy App