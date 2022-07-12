ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, PA

Athens man arrested for possession of meth with the intent to sell

By Cormac Clune
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — An Athens man has been arrested on felony drug charges after police found him to be in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to the Athens Township Police Department.

Patrick Ferro, 47, was arrested on July 7, 2022, after what police said was a months-long investigation into Ferro allegedly distributing controlled substances from his residence.

According to police on July 7, a search warrant was applied for and granted for Ferro’s residence. The warrant was executed at approximately 6:21 p.m. by the Athens Township Police Department, Bradford County Drug Task Force, Bradford Regional Special Operations Team, and the Sayre Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, there were four individuals on the property, two of which were males who attempted to flee on foot. All four individuals, including Ferro, were taken to the Athens Township Police Department.

During the search of Ferro’s residence, police said that they allegedly found numerous narcotics, packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia, electronic devices, weapons and “large amounts of cash”. Police also said that they allegedly found a safe containing a small amount of meth, a digital scale, a salt shaker containing meth, and a black bottle cap containing meth residue.

According to the criminal complaint, Ferro took several officers to a wooden shed located on his property where a box matching a description given by a criminal investigator earlier in the day was recovered. Inside the box was approximately 7,246 in cash. Police said that Located in the cash was money used by a Criminal investigator earlier in the day to purchase Methamphetamine.

According to Police, they allegedly recovered 97 grams of methamphetamine from the box, as well as numerous small baggies known to be used for packing controlled substances for distribution, hypodermic needles, and two spoons containing Methamphetamine residue. Police said that the total amount of cash found in the residence was $7,614.

Ferro was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell (Delivery of a Controlled Substance), Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by a Person not Registered, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

