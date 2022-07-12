January 6 hearing LIVE: Trump wanted his call for mob to march on the US Capitol to look 'unexpected' - while text messages suggest ex-president was also planning to have a 'second stage' nearby rioters

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is held its seventh hearing on Tuesday.

This presentation was led by Democrat members Reps. Jamie Raskin and Stephanie Murphy.

21:17

Rep. Liz Cheney claimed it was 'nonsense' to argue that former President Trump was misled into believing the election had been stolen from him.

21:11

Rioter Stephen Ayres apologizes to police officers who guarded the Capitol on January 6

In a stunning moment at the end of Tuesday's January 6 hearing, witness Stephen Ayres approached ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, DC officer Daniel Hodges, and Capitol officers Aquilino Gonell and Harry Dunn to express regret for his actions.

Ayres had pleaded guilty for storming the US Capitol on January 6 last year.

'I'm sorry,' Ayres can be heard saying to Dunn.

He was seen briefly embracing Fanone and patting Gonell on the shoulder in a remarkable show of humility from both the officers and the former Trump supporter.

21:02

Trump called one of the January 6 committee's witnesses, Liz Cheney says

January 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney revealed in her closing remarks that one of the panel's witnesses had gotten a phone call from Donald Trump after the person began cooperating with lawmakers.

The witness is someone 'you have not yet seen in these hearings,' Cheney said without naming names.

The person did not answer Trump's call and instead referred it to their lawyer. The lawyer then flagged it to the January 6 committee, which referred it to the Justice Department.

20:48

Capitol police sergeant Aquilino Gonell must ‘leave policing for life’ over injuries from riot

In his closing statement wrapping up Tuesday’s hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin revealed that Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol police sergeant who testified at the committee’s first hearing last year, could no longer work in his role due to the injuries he sustained at the January 6 riot.

Gonell and his three fellow officers who testified in the committee’s first event have appeared in-person at each of the last seven hearings.

Raskin said that Gonell’s doctors told him the injuries he sustained to his foot and left shoulder meant he must ‘leave policing for life.’

‘I'm wondering what President Trump would say about officer Gonell,’ Raskin said.

20:34

Capitol rioter Stephen Ayres was ‘just following’ Trump’s orders when he broke in on January 6

Stephen Ayres, one of the January 6 committee’s two Tuesday witnesses, said he did not plan on going to the US Capitol when he attended Donald Trump’s ‘Stop The Steal’ rally on the White House ellipse.

Asked why he changed his mind, Ayres said: ‘The president got everybody riled up… we were just following what he said.’

He said it was Trump’s urging on social media that made him want to come to Washington, DC that day.

Now, however, Ayres admitted he’s skeptical of Trump’s election fraud claims - despite believing them wholeheartedly before.

‘It’s too big. There’s no way to keep something like that quiet - as big as something like that,’ he said.

He added that it was Trump’s numerous legal setbacks that convinced him.

20:21

Trump’s ex-campaign manager blames former president for Ashli Babbitt’s death

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale texted campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson following the Capitol riot to express his guilt for ‘helping him win.’

Messages obtained by the January 6 committee show Parscale blaming Trump’s ‘rhetoric’ for the death of Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force Veteran who was shot dead by law enforcement while she was breaking into the Speaker’s Lobby through a shattered glass window.

‘It wasn’t the rhetoric,’ Pierson responded.

Parscale said: ‘Katrina, yes it was.’

He also said Trump was ‘a sitting president asking for civil war.’

Parscale had been demoted from his role heading Trump’s re-election campaign in mid-2020.

20:10

Anonymous Twitter employee shared a chilling warning ahead of January 6

The January 6 committee shared audio of its interview with an anonymous Twitter employee who said they were ‘on pins and needles’ in the lead-up to the events of January 6.

‘When people are shooting each other tomorrow, I will try to rest in the knowledge that we tried,’ they recalled saying on the eve of January 6.

The person had been monitoring increasingly aggressive posts on the platform by Donald Trump, his allies and his supporters.

‘For months I had been begging, and anticipating, and attempting to raise the reality that if there was no intervention on what I saw occurring, people were going to die,’ the employee said.

They then realized ‘no intervention was coming’ - and the day was at ‘the mercy of a violent crowd that was locked and loaded.’

20:02

Pat Cipollone says Mike Pence should get Medal of Freedom for defying Trump's election plot

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone went out of his way to heap praise on former Vice President Mike Pence for bucking Donald Trump and his allies' pressure campaign over the 2020 election, Cipollone's videotaped deposition shows.

Pence refused to go along with Trump's idea that he could use his position as head of the Senate to unilaterally overturn Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Cipollone said it was 'courageous' and the 'right thing' to do.

'I think he did a great service to this country,'Cipollone said.

'And I think I suggested to somebody that he should be given the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his actions.'

19:57

Trump wanted to set up a 'second stage' near Capitol after his Stop The Steal rally, messages show

Far-right activist Kylie Kremer sent a text message to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell before the Capitol riot sharing plans of a Donald Trump appearance outside of the Supreme Court on January 6 - which is in spitting distance to the US Capitol.

The former president, however, was to appear as if he called on people to go to the Capitol ‘unexpectedly.’

Rep. Stephanie Murphy said it shows ‘a deliberate strategy decided upon in advance by the president’ to have a violent coup over the Legislative Branch as lawmakers certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

‘This stays only between us, we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the ellipse. POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol,’ the message read.

Additionally, a draft tweet that was never sent by the president previewed his ‘massive speech’ at the White House ellipse and said there would be a ‘March to the Capitol’ to ‘Stop the Steal’ afterwards.

19:44

Far-right militia leaders discussed January 6 in encrypted chat with Roger Stone

At the top of the second half of the January 6 committee’s hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin revealed that Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone was part of an encrypted chat with right-wing activist Ali Alexander, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

The chat was called ‘F.O.S’ - or ‘Friends of Roger Stone.’

A video played by Raskin shows Stone reciting the Proud Boys’ member oath.

The committee has evidence of communications on the chat related to January 6 - as well as January 20, President Biden’s inauguration day.

A photo of Stone was shown on January 6 being guarded by Oath Keepers - two of which were indicted for seditious conspiracy along with their leader Rhodes.

One of them admitted they were ‘ready to use lethal force if necessary’ to keep Trump in office, including against the US military.

19:35

January 6 hearing back in session after a brief recess

Lawmakers on the January 6 committee have returned to their cavernous hearing room after a roughly 20-minute recess.

Also in the room now are the committee's public witnesses, Stephen Ayres and Jason Van Tatenhove.

19:05

Rudy Giuliani called Trump White House advisers ‘a bunch of ‘p*****s’

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he told White House advisers ‘You're a bunch of p*****s’ during a heated December 18 meeting in the Oval Office.

‘Excuse the expression,’ the former New York City mayor told investigators.

The meeting, central to Tuesday’s hearing, was a standoff between the ex-president’s outside advisers and their belief that the 2020 election was rigged, and White House officials arguing there was no evidence of fraid.

A text from ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former aide Cassidy Hutchinson to another then-Trump official showed her calling the meeting ‘unhinged.’

Former Trump adviser Eric Herschmann said ‘It got to a point where the screaming was completely, completely out there’ in his videotaped deposition.

Hutchinson also shared a photograph of Meadows escorting Giuliani out of the White House after the meeting in the early hours of December 19 - apparently so he could not make his way back to Trump’s residence.

18:57

Sidney Powell said Pat Cipollone ‘set a new land speed record’ to stop Dec. 18 White House meeting

The January 6 committee’s findings so far show that Donald Trump’s outside advisers met with the former president in the Oval Office without the prior knowledge of his White House staff.

One of Trump’s most fringe allies, attorney Sidney Powell, joked that White House counsel Pat Cipollone ‘set a new land speed record’ with how fast he got to the meeting.

Rep. Jamie Raskin said the stand-off was the ‘craziest’ meeting of Trump’s entire presidency.

Powell told investigators in her videotaped deposition she believed they got 10 or 15 minutes alone with the then-president.

Cipollone said he was ‘not happy’ to see the group assembled in front of Trump - particularly the former CEO of Overstock.com, a close ally of the ex-president’s who previously dated a Russian spy.

‘I was not happy to see the people in the Oval Office,’ Cipollone said. ‘Well, first of all, the Overstock person - I didn’t know who this guy was.’

18:48

Pat Cipollone and Bill Barr told Trump he can’t seize voting machines

Two of Donald Trump's top legal officials shot down his bid to seize the nation's voting machines via executive order - and they described those interactions to the January 6 committee.

‘Some people say we can get to the bottom of this if the department sees the machines -i t was his typical way of raising the point,’ Attorney General Barr recalled Trump saying during his own videotaped deposition.

‘I said absolutely not. There is no probable cause, we are not going to seize any machines.’

Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who spoke with the committee on Friday, said it was a ‘terrible’ idea.

‘That’s a terrible idea for the country. That’s not how we do things in the United States, there’s no legal authority to do that, there is a way to contest elections,’ Cipollone said.

The bewildered lawyer added: ‘I don’t understand why we even have to tell you that’s a bad idea. It’s a bad idea.’

18:39

Ivanka and ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany thought Trump’s presidency was over

Clips of videotaped depositions from Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, show that even those closest to the former president believe the Republican’s presidency was over.

Both had been asked about Trump’s failed efforts to overturn his loss in court.

‘In my view upon the conclusion of litigation I began to plan for life after the administration,’ McEnany said.

In response to the Justice Department’s finding there was no fraud, Ivanka said: ‘I think it was my sentiment, probably prior as well.’

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said he ‘supported that conclusion’ made by Attorney General Bill Barr that there was no widespread fraud.

18:29

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone says Mark Meadows agreed there was no election fraud

Democrat Rep. Stephanie Murphy played clips from former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s videotaped deposition at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing.

In the first clip, Cipollone is shown saying he agreed with the finding that there was no widespread election fraud.

In the next, he answered ‘yes,’ he personally believed Donald Trump should have conceded the election after his legal team’s efforts to find fraud via the judicial system had failed.

The most damning clip for Trump was one where Cipollone confirmed to House investigators that the ex-president's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has refused to sit down with the committee, had expressed agreement that the 2020 election was not stolen.

18:14

Vice Chair Liz Cheney says Trump isn't an 'impressionable child'

The House January 6 committee’s Vice Chair, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, used her opening statement to call out Donald Trump’s allies for painting the former president as having been ‘manipulated’ into believing the election was stolen by advisers outside of the White House.

‘We have seen a change in how witnesses and lawyers in Trump’s orbit approach this committee,’ Cheney said.

At first, the Wyoming lawmaker said, their strategy was to ‘deny and delay.’

‘Now the argument seems to be that President Trump was manipulated by others outside of the administration,’ she said.

‘This of course is nonsense. President Trump is a 76-year-old man, not an impressionable child.’

17:51

A man who pleaded guilty to storming the US Capitol building on January 6 is expected to be one of the witnesses at the House January 6 committee’s Tuesday hearing.

Stephen Ayres is set to appear for a sentencing hearing in his case on September 13.

Ayres had reacted on social media after Donald Trump tweeted on December 19 for his supporters to come to a ‘Big protest in D.C. on January 6th.’

An image Ayres posted said Trump was ‘calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest - “Be there, will be wild.”’

That tweet is expected to play a main role in today’s hearing.

Ayres’ expected testimony was first reported by ABC News.

17:45

House Democrats Jamie Raskin and Stephanie Murphy to lead Tuesday hearing

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida have been tapped to lead Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, beginning at 1 pm Eastern Time.

Raskin told Face The Nation on Sunday that the panel’s seventh hearing would largely focus on a tweet former President Donald Trump sent in the early hours of December 19 abour a 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th.’'

'Be there, will be wild!' he said in late 2020.

Raskin said Sunday: ‘People will hear the story of that tweet and then the explosive effects it had in Trump world and specifically among the domestic violence extremist groups, the most dangerous political extremists in the country at that point.’

17:34

An attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told DailyMail.com the far-right militia leader wants to testify at an upcoming public hearing for the January 6 committee.

‘If that committee is seeking truth, and they intend to talk about him as one of the individuals that are so intimately involved in all of this, then I would think they'd be chomping at the bit to talk to Stewart,’ Texas-based lawyer Lee Bright said during a phone interview on Friday.

Rhodes was indicted on the rare charge of seditious conspiracy in January for his alleged role in inciting the violence at the US Capitol last year.

Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren suggested on Sunday that Rhodes’ bid to testify is just a smokescreen to avoid accountability.

‘I don't want to go into all the details. But I think this is a pitch to get out of - get-out-of-jail-free card for Mr. Rhodes,’ she said on CNN’s State of The Union.

A total of 11 members were hit with the seditious conspiracy charge. One member, Edward Vallejo, skipped Tuesday's hearing and has not entered a formal plea. The 10 others pled not guilty.

17:25

The January 6 committee is likely going to show videos of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s Friday deposition in today’s hearing, CNN reports.

Specifically, the committee is expected to show the ex-Trump lawyer’s reaction to a December 18 meeting in which supporters of Donald Trump’s election fraud claims clashed with White House officials who were against upending democracy.

The Oval Office meeting was attended by former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, as well as his disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The meeting was described to CNN as 'forceful,' having erupted into 'fighting' and shouting matches as White House officials clashed with the ex-president's conspiracy theorist allies.

Ideas floated at the meeting included seizing voting machines for government inspection and installing Powell as a special counsel to investigate election fraud, committee aides have said.

Cipollone reportedly threatened to resign multiple times over Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It was reported on Tuesday that another unlikely meeting attendee was ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne:

Byrne was forced to step down from his position at Overstock in 2019 after disclosing that he was romantically involved with a woman who was convicted of being a Russian spy, Maria Butina.

17:02

Jason Van Tatenhove: January 6 committee expected to hear from ex-Oath Keepers spokesman

Jason Van Tatenhove, who served as the national spokesman for the far-right group Oath Keepers and was a close ally of its jailed founder Stewart Rhodes, is reportedly one of the January 6 committee’s witnesses at the Tuesday hearing.

It’s the panel’s seventh hearing and the only one expected this week.

In a June 7 post to his website, the Colorado Switchblade, Van Tatenhove said he would provide a ‘historical overview of the Oath Keepers and violent militias’ to the committee.

He told ABC News in January that he was ‘wrong’ to be involved with the group.

It was reported on Tuesday morning that the panel is in possession of encrypted messages between Trump’s circle and members of extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.