Lana Slemons, 76; private service

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Teresa “Terry” Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Jean Rebecca Engelhard, 82, of Morehead City, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at PruittHealth-Sea Level. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
Joseph George Broda Jr, 75, of Beaufort, died on 9 July 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr., and Beatrice Norris Broda. A graveside celebration of his life will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens, on the day of his birth, 27 August 2022, at 11 am.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – William Jones of Richlands drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his grill and, deciding to try his luck on a scratch-off, bagged a $100,000 win. “I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” he said....
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A sweet puppy whose littermates have all been adopted is looking for a forever home. Stephanie Hancock with Misplaced Mutts said their best guess is that Whalen, nine weeks, is a lab/hound mix. “He’s sweet as can be,” she said. Whalen’s mom is...
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night turned thumbs down on a special-use permit to allow a large event on the beach in September on both sides of the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. The board met in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the...
The incident around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when a man and others helped save a young boy as he was struggling to swim at the northern end of the island, according to Alice Derian, the town manager for North Topsail Beach.
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman is in search of the owner of a cremation pendant. Lauren Wiley said she was cleaning out her dad’s car when she came across a pendant. After researching the engraving on the pendant, she discovered it was much more. She said...
CEDAR POINT — After several years of planning and efforts to obtain funds, Cedar Point’s kayak launch has been delivered to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park at the end of Masonic Avenue and is ready for assembly. “It is a 16-by-26-foot floating platform with two slips,” Town Manager...
A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact […]
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Authorities in North Carolina believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a human leg found in the water near Swansboro is likely that of kayaker Warren Liner who went missing in December.
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night increased the number of boat ramp permits by 10, leaving 15 for sale as of Tuesday morning. The board acted during its meeting in the town hall. The 10 additional permits must all go to town residents, at the request of...
MOREHEAD CITY — For all three days of the Big Rock Kids Tournament, the weigh station will be for more than just experienced anglers. Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe estimates there will be 500 youth anglers descending on Big Rock Landing, looking to learn the ropes of fishing with a fleet of instructors and volunteers ready to teach.
