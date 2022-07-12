ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Lana Slemons, 76; private service

carolinacoastonline.com
 2 days ago

Mrs. Lana Geraldine “Jerri” Bunn Slemons, 76 of Morehead City,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Sharon Rogers, 91; incomplete

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Teresa Hamilton, 74; service July 18

Teresa “Terry” Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - July 12, 13 & 14

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Lowzinia Gooding, Havelock. Lowzinia...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jean Engelhard, 82; incomplete

Jean Rebecca Engelhard, 82, of Morehead City, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at PruittHealth-Sea Level. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead City, NC
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
WNCT

Free furniture available for those in need in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two local organizations are giving back to those who have been affected by disasters. United Way of Onslow County and the Onslow Strong Disaster Recovery Alliance have received furniture donations. The organizations are looking to distribute that furniture to those in need. The available furniture includes pullout beds, lounge chairs and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Broda Jr., 75; service August 27

Joseph George Broda Jr, 75, of Beaufort, died on 9 July 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, Sr., and Beatrice Norris Broda. A graveside celebration of his life will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens, on the day of his birth, 27 August 2022, at 11 am.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shares recovery update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family shared another update Wednesday on his recovery from serious injuries he suffered in an accident in June. “Carnie remains in a mostly comatose state, nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the update reads. “He continues to hold and mimic our hand squeezes as well as periodically opening his eyes and moving his extremities. He has also had a few instances in which he followed commands by raising his fingers, or giving a thumbs up when asked.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Service#Munden Funeral Home
nctripping.com

13 Delicious New Bern Restaurants for the Ultimate Foodie

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The historic town of New Bern is packed with a treasure trove of great food spots. After eating our way throughout the birthplace of Pepsi, North...
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WKRC

Teens discover human leg in water off NC coast

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Authorities in North Carolina believe the remains of a kayaker missing since New Year’s Day have been found. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said a human leg found in the water near Swansboro is likely that of kayaker Warren Liner who went missing in December.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret board tweaks boat ramp permit cap

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night increased the number of boat ramp permits by 10, leaving 15 for sale as of Tuesday morning. The board acted during its meeting in the town hall. The 10 additional permits must all go to town residents, at the request of...
CAPE CARTERET, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy