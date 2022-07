That's right, summer is heating up! It's time to figure out your weekend plans, but don't worry, I can help you out with that. There are a ton of events going on, so you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your weekend in style. Maybe you'll want to hit up a patio for drinks or lunch or dinner? Maybe taking a walk and checking out things around town? Whatever you're looking to do, I have you covered.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO