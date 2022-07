(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Charter Convention approves a revised amendment to the city charter dealing with who's in power when the mayor's out of town. The amendment proposes allowing the mayor to stay in power while they're out of town for up to five days. Then an acting mayor would need to be put in place. Mayor Jean Stothert originally proposed allowing the mayor to stay in power while out of town for up to ten days. After being approved Monday the amendment now heads to the city council and if it passes it will be voted on by the public in November.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO