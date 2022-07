Michigan's Mackinac Island has taken home the trophy for best island in the Continental U.S., according to Travel and Leisure. Travel and Leisure conducted a World's Best survey at the end of 2021 in association with full-service market research company M&RR. In the survey, readers voted on numerous World's Best categories, including hotels, national parks, airlines — And, of course, islands. The island category was rated by their natural attractions/beaches, activities/sights, restaurants/food, people/friendliness and value. The people voted, and Mackinac Island came out on top with an overall score of 89.10. Here's what Travel and Leisure said about the island:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO