Russia fines Apple for not storing data in country

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Russian court fined Apple on Tuesday for not storing information about Russian citizens within the country. Many countries have data localization laws requiring their citizen’s data be stored locally, not just...

