White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Moving rehab to Triple-A on Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season with as much hype and expectation as any in recent memory. With the All-Star Game approaching, the White Sox have failed to live up to the hype thus far. There are numerous reasons as to why that is, but if you ask Ozzie Guillen, you can certainly add Tony La Russa to that list.
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen throws more animosity Tony La Russa’s way with every defeat. Is it time to make a change?. This ends with one of Guillen or La Russa losing their job. It’s an old-fashioned showdown between two of the more outspoken veteran managers in their sport.
Willson Contreras was a topic of conversation this Tuesday’s episode of the Baseball Insiders. Will the Cubs find a suitor for their longtime catcher?. Due to technical difficulties, the Baseball Insiders was not live on Tuesday. But never fear, baseball fans, FanSided‘s Mark Carman and Robert Murray were able to scrap the live stream for the day and still provide the listeners with top-notch behind-the-scenes news and notes from your favorite baseball teams.
The Chicago White Sox have been atrocious and it has caused strife in the clubhouse and in the managerial office. If Tony La Russa is fired, here are three possible replacements for him. Tony La Russa is a Hall of Fame manager. But after not managing for a decade, he...
Yasmani Grandal is switching his rehab assignment over to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights, according to a report from The Athletic's James Fegan. Grandal played three games with Double-A Birmingham Barons, recording a .429 batting average from three hits in seven plate appearances. He launched one home run and recorded six walks too.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Zavala went 0-for-3 in Monday's series opener. Reese McGuire is catching for Davis Martin and hitting ninth in the...
Devers (back) is expected to return to the Boston lineup for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Devers missed a third consecutive game Monday due to back discomfort. Boston manager Alex Cora is not sure if Devers will start back-to-back days during the current series against Tampa Bay due to the turf at Tropicana Field.
San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10...
Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
The White Sox simply can't seem to catch a break in the injury department. Outfielder Eloy Jiménez exited the game against the Cleveland Guardians after making a running catch to end the bottom of the sixth inning. Jiménez was seen limping back to the dugout before walking into the...
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
We're three days away from the MLB All-Star break, yet there's still no-clear cut favorite in the American League Central. Let's be clear: it's the weakest overall division in the AL. However, still completely up for grabs. Heading into Friday, Minnesota still leads the division, but not by much. The...
Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Lewis (concussion) started in left field for the first time in his rehab assignment during Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and also hit a home run for the fourth straight game in one of his two plate appearances. Lewis exited the game in the top of the...
Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
Martin (1-3) was charged with the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland after giving up four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the twin bill. The right-hander served as the 27th man...
