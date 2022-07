There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Former Illinois baseball star Michael Massey is going to The Show. With 10 Kansas City Royals players unable to play a four-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays because they are unvaccinated for COVID-19, the organization called up several minor-leaguers, including the 24-year-old Massey. The former Illini did not play in the series opener on Thursday.

