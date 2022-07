Richard Pryor would no doubt have been amused, or possibly chagrined, to see his name on the writing credits for Paramount’s new animated kiddie film. In case you’re wondering how someone who’s long dead is still managing to crank out screenplays, it’s because Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, whose original title was Blazing Samurai, is an extremely loose reimagining of Mel Brooks’ 1974 classic comedy Blazing Saddles, for which Pryor received a writing credit. Not that any of this will matter to the extremely young target audience, except to prove that vulgar humor will score laughs regardless of whether it’s the R or PG-rated variety.

