OAKLAND — By the end of June, the Garrett County Health Department (GCHD) had seen the retirement of 15 staff members since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined years of service for these retirees is more than 300 years. While staff members can sometimes be replaced, those who retire leave a legacy of accomplishments and influences that transcend their tenure.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO