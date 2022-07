The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.

