Earlier today, The Television Academy released their nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Honoring the perceived best in television over the past year, the sprawling list of nominees included many expected names: as many predicted, buzzy series Succession, Ted Lasso, and The White Lotus nabbed the most nominations for their individual categories (Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series, respectively), while new series like Squid Game and Only Murders in the Building made great debuts. But as is the case every year, there were also some surprising additions to the crop, as well as some truly shocking (dare I say devastating) exclusions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO