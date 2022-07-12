ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSI's MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R CPU cooler just got a hot Prime Day discount of 55% off

By Brendan Lowry
 2 days ago

No PC gaming rig would be complete without a quality CPU cooler, as you need one to keep your processor from heating up too much during gaming sessions. This Prime Day, the excellent MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R all-in-one (AIO) CPU water cooler is on sale for just $54 at Amazon , which is a huge bargain. The cooler has a MSRP of $120, meaning that taking advantage of this deal will allow you to save a whopping $66. That's a massive 55% discount, making this one of the best Prime Day deals for folks looking to upgrade their PC.

The MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R is a beastly AIO that delivers excellent cooling power and looks great to boot. The pump's three phase motor creates minimal vibrations in order to maximize the lifetime of the cooler, and the pump has also been integrated into the 280mm radiator for reduced noise and increased life expectancy as well. The unit's cold plate can also be rotated in any direction during installation, which helps make the cooler compatible with most PC case configurations.

Don't miss this MSI CPU cooler Prime Day deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZLjq_0gcxog5G00

MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R CPU cooler I $120 $54 at Amazon

The MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R is one of MSI's top AIO coolers, offering excellent cooling power, stylish aesthetics, and wide CPU compatibility in one awesome package. View Deal

The AIO also comes with twin 140mm aRGB PWM fans that you can control using MSI's Mystic Light RGB software . Additionally, you can also use MSI's Dragon Center software to tweak the speed of the fans to your liking. Whether you want the fans to ramp up for intense cooling power or want to keep your PC as quiet as possible with a lower RPM, it's possible to get the exact kind of fan performance you want.

The MSI MAG Series CORELIQUID 280R is also fully compatible with the latest and greatest CPUs right out of the box, including 12th Gen Intel chips and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. The cooler will also work with a huge number of older CPUs, including 10th and 11th Gen Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 Series chips, and more.

Looking to upgrade your rig this Prime Day? Stick with Windows Central over the next few days as we provide close coverage of all the best Prime Day Deals on PC parts .

