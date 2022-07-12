Game on a budget with Dell's 240Hz monitor on sale for $200

I love monitors like the Dell S2522HG 240Hz gaming display because it shows you don't have to spend the cost of your mortgage to get a decent gaming setup. This monitor has dropped to just $199.99 for Prime Day , and that's a huge discount off its regular $320 price. In fact, it has never gone below $210 before so you're looking at a historically new low.

Prime Day has a lot of noise, but we're busy sorting through it and you can stay on top of everything with our live blog rounding up the best deals. That includes everything from PC parts to other awesome monitors you might save on.

Crazy refresh rate for the price

Dell 24.5-inch 240Hz gaming monitor | $320 $199.99

A great budget option for gamers with an IPS panel, 1080p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a well above-average 240Hz refresh rate. View Deal

The technical specifications include a 1920x1080 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate. That last one is the key of course. That's the killer feature because usually monitors around this price point can't hit refresh rates that high. It means that as a gamer you can get smooth motion without that annoying blur even when you're playing a high octane game like Call of Duty or Halo Infinite.

The display also manages to hit 1ms response time Gray to Gray with an IPS panel, which is something we're seeing more and more. But it used to be an IPS panel meant slow response times, so this is great to see. IPS monitors have better color accuracy and viewing angles than other panel types, which is helpful as a gamer as well.

You get a fully adjustable stand as well that can swivel, pivot, and tilt so you can find the perfect spot. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB-A 3.0 ports.

