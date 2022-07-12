ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Game on a budget with Dell's 240Hz monitor on sale for $200

By John Levite
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

I love monitors like the Dell S2522HG 240Hz gaming display because it shows you don't have to spend the cost of your mortgage to get a decent gaming setup. This monitor has dropped to just $199.99 for Prime Day , and that's a huge discount off its regular $320 price. In fact, it has never gone below $210 before so you're looking at a historically new low.

Prime Day has a lot of noise, but we're busy sorting through it and you can stay on top of everything with our live blog rounding up the best deals. That includes everything from PC parts to other awesome monitors you might save on.

Crazy refresh rate for the price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqQn6_0gcxnOQV00

Dell 24.5-inch 240Hz gaming monitor | $320 $199.99

A great budget option for gamers with an IPS panel, 1080p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a well above-average 240Hz refresh rate. View Deal

The technical specifications include a 1920x1080 pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 240Hz refresh rate. That last one is the key of course. That's the killer feature because usually monitors around this price point can't hit refresh rates that high. It means that as a gamer you can get smooth motion without that annoying blur even when you're playing a high octane game like Call of Duty or Halo Infinite.

The display also manages to hit 1ms response time Gray to Gray with an IPS panel, which is something we're seeing more and more. But it used to be an IPS panel meant slow response times, so this is great to see. IPS monitors have better color accuracy and viewing angles than other panel types, which is helpful as a gamer as well.

You get a fully adjustable stand as well that can swivel, pivot, and tilt so you can find the perfect spot. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB-A 3.0 ports.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Half Price

Whether you have returned to the office or are working from home, upgrading to a new laptop can help increase your productivity and performance. If you're getting by with an outdated laptop that's lost a step or two, check out these discounted Lenovo laptops and two-in-one convertibles. You'll find the...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Ips
IGN

The Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC Deals From Alienware, ASUS, CyberpowerPC, IBUYPOWER, and More

This year's Amazon Prime Day promises to be the best Prime Day ever in terms of gaming PC deals. This is the first year that gaming PCs equipped with the current RTX 30 series video cards will be discounted down to reasonable prices, as opposed to last year when the prices were even higher than MSRP because of supply and demand. Not only has the price dropped significantly on these current-gen desktop PCs compared to earlier this year, but they're also more readily available and ship out sooner. The new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors were also released this year, which are a significant improvement from the previous generation Intel processors. If you want to future proof your PC, we'd definitely recommend splurging for an Alder Lake CPU.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Steal! Snag this $99 Asus 14-inch laptop before the deal ends

Prime Day 2022 is here and its like the strawberry jam of life, you almost never have it, and when you do, you never use it, but you should now! Pick up the Asus 14-inch laptop for $150 this Prime Day. Currently, the Asus 14-inch laptop is available at Best...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
laptopmag.com

Ace in the hole! Save $220 on the Core i5-powered Acer Aspire 3 for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is starting to heat up, and we've already found some great laptop deals to kick off this unofficial retail holiday. Behold: the Acer Aspire 3, a 17-inch laptop that's packed with a Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Not to mention a beautiful 1920 x 1080 LCD screen to view all your favorite vids in hi-res.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED: Longer battery life with AMD

Not only does Asus offer its ZenBook 14X with Intel processors, but also with AMD ones. The model is available for less than 1,000 Euros (~$1,004), and it lasts longer than the Intel version. What shortcomings are there? You can read all about this in our review. The ZenBook 14X...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's 1TB T7 Shield SSD drops to $100 for Prime Day

The latest portable drive to be added to Samsung's T7 family is cheaper than ever for Amazon Prime Day. The new T7 Shield in 1TB is down to a new record low of $100, which is $60 off its normal price. The 2TB model is $90 off and down to only $200, too. This SSD is only a few months old as Samsung released it in April, so now's a great opportunity to grab it while you can pick it up at a discount.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today's Best LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day Deal

Upgrade your home theater setup with this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal from Best Buy, as the retailer has slashed the 65-inch TV’s price with a $300 discount amid Amazon’s annual shopping event. The OLED TV is yours under this year’s Best Buy Prime Day deals for a bargain price of $1,600, compared to its original price of $1,900.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro M1 gets $200 price cut during Amazon's Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals strike up to $200 off our favorite Pro laptop. If you've waited this long to get yourself an Apple notebook due to price, this deals is just for you. Amazon currently offers the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 for $1,799 (opens in new tab) . That's...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Dell and Alienware Black Friday in July Sale Starts Now: Best Deals on Gaming PCs

Dell (Alienware) is kicking off its Black Friday in July Sale as its counter to Amazon Prime Day. There are plenty of great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming laptops and desktops, gaming monitors, as well as electronics and accessories like gaming consoles and gaming chairs. There are a couple of coupon codes available that make some of these prices even better. Dell may add more deals throughout the week, and we'll be sure to add them.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Prime Day Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson

For many, a printer is a crucial part of the home office setup. If you're looking to upgrade your current printer, there are several Prime Day deals to choose from on HP, Canon and Epson models. And if you're in the market for other home office tech like mesh Wi-Fi systems, earbuds and Chromebooks, check out our Prime Day live blog and the best anti-Prime Day deals happening at other retailers.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Acer Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen drops below $320 on Prime Day

The AMD-charged Acer Aspire 5 delivers solid performance for the price. And for Prime Day, this mainstream laptop is cheaper than ever. For today only, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 AMD Laptop for just $319 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally priced $400, that's $80 in savings and marks an all-time low price for this Windows laptop. It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs. Intel Core i7-12700F

It's time to compare the Ryzen 7 5700X against the Core i7-12700F, two relatively affordable and powerful 8-core CPUs. Now, we know the Intel processor costs a little bit more, and we're sure some will argue that the Core i5-12600KF is possibly a "fairer" matchup, but this was heavily requested so let's see what's what between these two for now.
COMPUTERS
Windows Central

Windows Central

92
Followers
709
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy