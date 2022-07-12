ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Cris Carter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase has a dream of playing at Ohio State when he's a little bit older. He's currently a sophomore at St. Xavier High School and confirmed to Dan Hope that it "would mean...

The Spun

Look: LeBron Is Fired Up For Ohio State Football

College football is still over a month away, but LeBron James is already itching to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes. On Thursday afternoon, James posted a few photos of himself wearing an Ohio State helmet on Instagram. The caption for James' post said, "It's almost that time! O-H #LFG." James...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Most 'Desirable' School In College Sports

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio State is the most desirable school in college sports. Amid a rapidly changing landscape, SI ranked every Power 5 school to determine "who really brings what to the table." They examined five metrics -- football ranking, football attendance, academic rating, broadcast viewership, and an overall rating across all sports -- to determine a desirability score.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon. With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Vinnie Clark

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
CINCINNATI, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for July 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes predicted to land elite TE

The Ohio State football team already has one elite tight end committed to their 2023 recruiting class. Now, it looks like they are going to be adding another very soon, according to a couple of well-respected recruiting experts. Longtime Ohio recruiting guru Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts and 247Sports’ national expert...
OHIO STATE
buckeyescoop.com

8 Insane Stats About Ohio State Football

Ohio State has been one of the most consistently dominant teams in the nation for more than 50 years, but the Buckeyes have also been involved in some crazy upsets, both as a winner and loser. Tony Gerdeman, host of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, joins host Tom Orr to discuss...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Major Movement At Prominent Ohio State Team Site

Major changes are being made to Buckeye Scoop, a website that covers the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was announced on Tuesday that the top employees for Buckeye Scoop are no longer part of the network. "Effective today, Tony Gerdeman, Tom Orr, Kevin Noon, and Ross Fulton are no longer employed...
COLUMBUS, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

Whitney Jones to Join Ohio State Coaching Staff

Ohio State is expected to name Whitney Jones as their new assistant coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Tuesday. Jones spent the 2022 season as the hitting coach at UCF and was part of the staff that guided the Knights to the #16 national seed in the NCAA tournament and a berth in the Super Regional round.
OHIO STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Waverly’s Futhey to play at Ohio

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Will Futhey, for the next four years, is going to be a Bobcat —following four falls as a talented and highly-touted Tiger. That’s because Futhey, following offers of other programs and an intense recruiting process, found a home at Ohio University —where he will continue his football career.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KIPP Columbus football on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The high school football season is nearly a month away and one local team has its sights set on a state championship despite only being in existence for four years. KIPP, which stands for Knowledge is Power Program, is a national network of free college preparatory public schools with more than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

New leadership appointed at Ohio State’s Catholic Newman Center

The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release. Credit: Mark Batke. The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release from the Diocese of Columbus , and changes are already being made within the church.
COLUMBUS, OH
