Nintendo Adds to the ‘Kirby’ Franchise With ‘Kirby’s Dream Buffet’ for Nintendo Switch

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
