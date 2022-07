YAKIMA — Three homes were left damaged in a Wednesday afternoon blaze that drew the attention of community members across Yakima. Fire Chief Aaron Markham of the Yakima Fire Department said the fire broke out at one home on the 600 block of Pleasant Ave. Markham said that fire quickly jumped to two other nearby houses, bringing several fire crews from across the city to battle the blaze.

