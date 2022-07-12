ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A House in Austin teaches parents to bring healthier options to the table

By Francia Garcia Hernandez
austintalks.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday nights this summer, 10 West Side parents gather to read food labels, try new recipes and cook a new meal for their families. Through the program My FRESH Table, the nonprofit A House In Austin gives families a hands-on opportunity to learn to make healthier and affordable choices when...

austintalks.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Bethel New Life gets federal grant

Two days after learning about a $750,00 grant from Congressman Danny K. Davis, Bethel New Life hosted an event that promoted health equity. Bethel received the money through Davis’ community project funding that awarded grants to 15 organizations in the 7th district. The grant money went to non-profit or government organizations with a maximum award of $2 million.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures. The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to deal with those annoying bugs in your home

Janelle Iaccino, marketing director at Rose Pest Solutions, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give tips on how to deal with unwanted pests in and around your home. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#Food Desert#Yom#Food Drink#House#West Side
Forest Park Review

ShowerUp, a team effort, helps the homeless

Taking a shower in the morning is something most of us take for granted, but for homeless people living on the street, it is a luxury. On Thursday, June 30 a 20-foot ShowerUp trailer with three shower stalls, air conditioned in the summer and heated in the winter, was spotted in the parking lot owned by the village of Forest Park, just north of the Blue Line Station.
FOREST PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nprillinois.org

Work on Black Caucus’ health pillar draws new CEO

The south side of Chicago has some of the most severe health inequities in Illinois, including greater incidence of infant and maternal mortality and occurrence of heart disease. Fixing the disparity with health outcomes for the state’s Black communities was a priority of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. Last...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

South Side Mother, Housing Activist With Disability Wants To Be A Maxim Magazine Cover Girl: ‘We Are Capable’

KENWOOD — Ashley Salibellas has long felt disrespected by potential employers and others because of her physical disability, which stems from a childhood brain tumor. Now, the Kenwood resident, mother and housing activist plans to prove people with disabilities can do anything — not least of all, model for an international magazine’s centerfold — as she campaigns to be Maxim’s 2022 cover girl.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

CPS Back-to-School Bashes return to 10 Chicago locations ahead of 1st day of class

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will kick-off its annual Back-to-School Bashes from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday at Finkl Academy on the Southwest side. Friday's event will be the first of ten events scheduled throughout the city which are meant for students and families to connect with their school communities and get prepared for the new school year which is set to begin Aug. 22.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side’s Shine King James Cole dies at 78

James Cole, who for six decades operated his Shine King business in Austin that served celebrities and some of Chicago’s powerful political figures, died Monday, July 11, after falling ill. He was 78. Funeral arrangements are pending. His son, Vernon Cole, released a statement. “We regretfully announce the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Mayor Lightfoot unveils ‘We Will Chicago’ plan

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled Thursday a major proposal designed to improve equity. The “We Will Chicago” plan includes about 40 goals and 150 objectives. Its 10-year framework calls for improving the lives of Chicago residents — especially those dealing with inequities in health, economic stability, neighborhood livability and other systemic issues.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagohomeless.org

Hotel Toledo: Eviction Avoided

In April of 2022, CCH learned that the owner of Hotel Toledo, a single room occupancy (SRO) hotel located at 6219 S. Ashland Avenue, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood had set in motion a process to evict every tenant living in the hotel, giving the tenants until April 30th to vacate the building with all their possessions. The only notice that tenants received was the notice posted at the hotel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy