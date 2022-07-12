ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

How streaming videos gives a Danish city hot water

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDatacentres are one of the backbones of the internet, housing the servers...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-In-Picture Mode for All iOS Users

A long-time coming feature has finally arrived. YouTube is slowly rolling out picture-in-picture mode to more iPhone and iPad users. Google announced last year that they will be releasing the feature to both premium and non-premium YouTube users. “We recognize this has been a slow roll out for a highly requested feature,” the company said in an article, “(we) want to thank everyone who shared feedback during experiments and waited patiently for this moment.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

WhatsApp wildly expands emoji reactions, leaving Telegram in the dust

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately in adding new features. Over the last few months, the messaging service has gained features like message reactions, the ability to share files up to 2GB, support for groups with up to 512 members, and new Communities. It is also testing a plethora of improvements that are currently under development, including multi-device 2.0 with companion mode support. Message reactions have been a welcome addition, as they allow you to express yourself better and help keep unwanted messages in check. Two months after the feature first debuted, WhatsApp is further improving it by letting you use any emoji to react to a message.
INTERNET
Android Police

All 10 Ray-Ban Stories owners can now use WhatsApp through voice commands

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is transitioning from a social media giant into a metaverse company. The ambitious endeavor will take years and copious amounts of money, to say nothing of the effort needed to ease Meta’s massive user base (across multiple services) into this new, virtual normal. Part of that shift is going to involve introducing users to new kinds of hardware, and we got to meet one of these early facilitating/transitive devices late last year — the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They already allow you to record short first-person perspective (FPP) video clips to post on Facebook, and now Zuckerberg has announced that these smart glasses are getting some additional WhatsApp integration — but, like most Meta offerings, there are some limitations.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Bbc Click
The Verge

Facebook’s new test allows people to have up to five profiles

Facebook will allow some users to have multiple profiles as part of a test, the company announced today, signaling a major shift as Meta looks for new ways to encourage users to stay on the platform amid increased competition from rivals. As part of the test, some Facebook users will...
INTERNET
MarketRealist

How Much Does Facebook Reels Pay, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking to earn an extra dollar, you may want to know how to get paid for Facebook Reels. Is it worth it?. There are many bogus Facebook money giveaways, and if you’re desperate for cash, you may be more vulnerable to these scams. However, Reels presents a real opportunity to make money on Facebook.
INTERNET
BBC

Shark spotted in River Stour leaves woman 'amazed'

A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Housing
makeuseof.com

4 Tips for Using WhatsApp Web's Privacy Settings

Many of us now use the online version of WhatsApp—WhatsApp Web. It makes being able to work and reply to notifications a breeze as you can keep the tab open on your browser and toggle between applications, all while you go about your business. In this article, we focus...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How Channels Make It Easier to Connect in Facebook Groups

Every day, millions of Facebook users engage in groups. But because they can be so large, it's easy to get left behind if you don't drop in often. For this reason, the best way to stay engaged and get value from the groups you're a part of is through smaller communities within Facebook Groups.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

WhatsApp is coming to Meta and Ray-Ban’s Stories glasses

How would you like to send your WhatsApp messages hands-free? WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is now coming to Stories Glasses. With this integration, users can call, send end-to-end encrypted messages, and also hear messages, entirely hands-free. In addition to these features, users can also take photos and videos as...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

TikTok and Instagram are a real threat to Google Search

The rise in popularity of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram has started to have a major impact on Google’s services. Many young people are now using TikTok or Instagram as their discovery platforms instead of Google Search and Maps. In a recent conversation at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

TikTok announces content maturity ranking system

Wednesday, TikTok announced that in the coming weeks, the platform will roll out a content maturity ranking system aimed at preventing inappropriate content from reaching teenage users, as well as other features that allow users to customize their For You Pages. The new system, dubbed "Content Levels" will organize content...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Netflix teams up with Microsoft for ad-supported video

Netflix is partnering with Microsoft to launch ad-supported subscriptions, the company announced Wednesday. Microsoft will be Netflix's global ad-tech and sales partner, according to Netflix's chief operating and chief product officer, Greg Peters. "Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well...
BUSINESS
BBC

Optical Illusions: Circles or squares - which do you see?

There's a new picture going around social media that's left lots of people pretty confused!. This incredible image above was shared by a psychologist who asked people if they could see the circles hidden in the squares. The images and the effect it has on us shows how our eyes...
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

WhatsApp vs. Messenger: Which Is Better for Video Calls?

WhatsApp and Messenger are two incredibly popular social messaging applications. Although both apps are owned by the same company, their video calling features differ in many ways. So, if you need to schedule an important video call for personal or business purposes, which of the two messaging apps can you...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Picks Microsoft as Global Advertising Partner as It Plans New Service Tier

The bake-off to find Netflix’s inaugural advertising partner is over, and Microsoft is the winner. The tech giant will be Netflix’s global advertising technology and sales partner, the streaming service said Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterDaniel Kaluuya Not Returning for 'Black Panther 2'Idina Menzel, 'SNL' Star Sarah Sherman Set for Bat Mitzvah Comedy for Netflix, Adam Sandler'Ferrari' Series From 'Peaky Blinders' Creator Lands at Apple TV+ “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy