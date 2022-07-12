Larry Gaylord, 87 of Tabor, IA

Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Memorials:To the Northwest Missouri State University Career Center, checks payable to Northwest Foundation. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Billy passed away at home on July 11, 2022, with family at his side. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
(Glenwood) -- Food, vendors, and flowers will all be combining this weekend between Glenwood and Tabor. The second annual Lily Fest is set to take place this Saturday, July 16. The event is being held at Hillsdale Lily Garden, which features over 200 varieties of lilies in bloom across 1.25 acres. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," garden owner and operator Todd Peverill says there'll be a lot to check out this weekend at the festival along with the beautiful flowers.
(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant in 2008, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from state and lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
(Shenandoah) – Renovation of a venerable building in Shenandoah took another step forward Tuesday night. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a resolution of support for MALOJA, LLC’s renovation of the Johnson Brothers Mill building at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Council members took action after no one spoke for or against the project at a public hearing. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady is spearheading the vacant structure’s renovation. Brady tells KMA News she’s pleased with the city’s support of the project.
(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
(Shenandoah) -- Several Shenandoah churches are banding together to assist those in the community through providing access to needed meals. The city's Congregational, First Christian, Emmanuel Lutheran, St. John's Episcopal, and First Presbyterian fellowships are putting on their first-ever "Room at the Table." The joint event is intended as a way to provide a free meal to residents and help relieve some financial burden they may be facing. Rick Sleyster, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, says that attendees can fill up both on food and information about additional resources available to them.
(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
(Bedford) -- The 2022 Taylor County Fair is underway in Bedford. Festivities began on Wednesday with the horse show and continued on Thursday with the goat and sheep shows. The swine show is on Friday with the beef show on Saturday. Check out the full schedule and interviews below.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking more timely notification on street closures. During Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Mayor Roger McQueen discussed the need for residents or groups to request closures for major events well in advance. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says early notification is necessary so that proposed closures are placed on upcoming council meeting agenda in a timely manner.
(Walnut) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the semi vs train accident south of Walnut Wednesday afternoon resulted in the passing of the semi-truck driver, 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs. The personnel on the train were Iowa Interstate Railroad employees and were uninjured. The accident happened at approximately...
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant Monday. The Glenwood Police Department says 27-year-old Zachary Digilio of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Cuming County warrant in Nebraska for failure to appear. Digilio was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond.
(Glenwood) -- A Red Oak man was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Thomas Oscar Anderson was arrested shortly after 7:20 p.m. at the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities say Anderson was booked on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following his Monday night arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hilman Road and U.S. Highway 34 west of Glenwood. Authorities say Deveney was charged with violation of a no contact order.
