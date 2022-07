LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Majors are in the Texas East Little League Tournament for the first time since 2017 and the competition is no joke. Lufkin will open up against Pearland at Faulkner Park in Tyler Saturday night at 5 p.m. It is the first time the team has played in the state tournament since 2017. That was the year that Lufkin brought home the U.S. Championship.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO